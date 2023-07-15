NORMAL — Hundreds of families spread out on Grove Elementary School's lawn on Saturday for the 10th annual Kite Fest fundraiser benefiting For A Better Tomorrow.

Kite Fest, as its name suggests, invited families to the wide open field, skies peppered here and there with clouds, to set kites upon the gentle breeze.

"Fly a kite, lift a life," is the event's slogan, after all.

But it was more than just kite-flying, said Hariharan Senthilnathan, media relations at For a Better Tomorrow.

"Even though the name is Kite Fest, it is not just kites. We have so many other activities for kids," he said.

Senthilnathan said they had a talent show with a couple dozen participants, a DJ, sack races, lemon-and-spoon races and a 1K run. All of this, he said, was to raise funds for their philanthropic work.

Mandava Rao, chair for Kite Fest, said, "We started this organization to serve the needy where it is required."

Rao migrated to the United States from India in 2001. He has been in Bloomington-Normal ever since, even working as a human relations commissioner for the Town of Normal and currently sitting as a trustee on the Connect Transit Board of Directors.

Rao said there were already several nonprofit organizations in McLean County when they started For A Better Tomorrow in 2014, "but we wanted to take it uniquely for less fortunate people in the world, those who cannot work, the physically handicapped, those who don't have parents, kids who don't have parents, that's where we wanted to specialize. And feed the hungry."

Senthilnathan said For a Better Tomorrow has three legs: Kite Fest, the marketing and fundraising leg; Youth Global Citizen, a program for youngsters to learn about nonprofit life; and Why I See You (YICU), in which they honor and celebrate young people in the community.

YGC is a a three-week program that will have middle- and high-schoolers complete the course by partnering with McLean County nonprofits.

"They will go work for those nonprofit organizations by raising funds for them," Senthilnathan said. "So they learn about different fundraising behaviors, different methods."

Rao said YICU is "where we recognize the talent (of those) who serve the community; we recognize the young people."

Together, the three parts serve a single purpose, Rao said: "We are developing the youth, to move their mindset, to direct them to a giving nature for the community."

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Senthilnathan said they were averaging about 2,000 to 3,000 participants in Kite Fest.

Since the global hiccup, they have been moving slowly back up in numbers, Rao said. They expected about 2,500 participants on Saturday to raise upward of $19,000.

Just after noon, Senthilnathan said they were closing in on that goal.

Rao said the kites have particular meaning: "It is symbolic for freedom."

Senthilnathan said, "Kites are where you feel free. You are free to do whatever you want and have fun."

Rao said, in India, "kite flying is one of the passions at some of the festive events in the months of January and February." But they chose summer for Kite Fest because "here, January and February is freezing," Rao added, laughing.

He said the kites also serve to get the youth outdoors during the summer, like he did when he was young, instead of being stuck inside with technology.

"We had to make the kites on our own with the sticks and the newspapers," Rao recalled of his childhood. These days, though, mass-produced plastic kites are more common.

Still, Kite Fest appears to have a long-lasting effect on youth, as they keep coming back.

Senthilnathan said about 20 youth came out on Friday evening to help set up, "and they are still manning the booths."

He said these are some of the same children who came to Kite Fest when it first started.

"During the first Kite Fest, they were all babies. And now they are grown up," Senthilnathan said.

That aspect of returning volunteers and repeat givers is For A Better Tomorrow's mission, Senthilnathan said, to "help the community."

That started with Rao when he helped start Kite Fest a decade ago.

"My passion is community service," Rao said, his smile wide and beaming, "more than my professional career."

Photos: 27th annual Glorious Garden Festival takes root in Bloomington-Normal Tending succulents Tropical Flowers Cactus Succulent Shed Climbing Onion 2023 Dan Anderson 1 GLORIOUS GARDENS 071523-blm-loc-gardenfest4 Video: Children's librarian Alex Bell talks about StoryWalk