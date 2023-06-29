BLOOMINGTON — The 10th annual BloNo Kite Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Grove Elementary School, in partnership with For A Better Tomorrow.

Kite Fest is a fundraising event that helps support grant recipients awarded by For a Better Tomorrow. The nonprofit organization received 16 grant applications and six were selected to receive nearly $24,000 in total.

Those nonprofits include Safe Passage in Guatemala, Konnect Youth Consortium in Kenya, Illinois Art Station, Back to School Alliance, Prairie Pride Coalition and INtegRity Counseling.

Kite Fest will feature live performances, robotics and astronomy presentations, face painting, music, games, a K9 demonstration, fire truck display, 1K run, nonprofit fair and food vendors.

In 2022, Kite Fest helped raise $13,500 for backpacks for McLean County Unit 5 as well as water flow and food security in Nicaragua.

Visit forbettertomorrow.org for more information.

