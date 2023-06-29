BLOOMINGTON — The 10th annual BloNo Kite Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Grove Elementary School, in partnership with For A Better Tomorrow.
Kite Fest is a fundraising event that helps support grant recipients awarded by For a Better Tomorrow. The nonprofit organization received 16 grant applications and six were selected to receive nearly $24,000 in total.
Those nonprofits include Safe Passage in Guatemala, Konnect Youth Consortium in Kenya, Illinois Art Station, Back to School Alliance, Prairie Pride Coalition and INtegRity Counseling.
Kite Fest will feature live performances, robotics and astronomy presentations, face painting, music, games, a K9 demonstration, fire truck display, 1K run, nonprofit fair and food vendors.
In 2022, Kite Fest helped raise $13,500 for backpacks for McLean County Unit 5 as well as water flow and food security in Nicaragua.
Visit
forbettertomorrow.org for more information.
Bloomington native Joel Aper talks about the new Zeta Coffee,
Clay Jackson
Photos: Kite festival reaches for new heights
052019-blm-loc-3kites
Austin Wallace of Bloomington flies a kite that resembles a cobra with a long tail Sunday, May 19, 2019, during Kite Fest at Illinois State University's Hancock Stadium. The event helped raise money to support nonprofits across the country.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
052019-blm-loc-1kites
Cora Guerrero, 7, Normal, appears to give Star Wars characters C-3PO and R2-D2 a ride in the clouds on May 19, 2019, during the sixth annual Kite Fest at Illinois State University's Hancock Stadium.
DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
052019-blm-loc-2kites
Myranda Whitman of Bloomington helps her son, Corrigan, 3, fly a kite Sunday, May 19, 2019, during Kite Fest at ISU's Hancock Stadium. The windy day was ideal for flying kites.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
052019-blm-loc-4kites
Jeremy Burks of Bloomington flew his eagle kite during Bloomington-Normal Kite Fest Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Illinois State University's Hancock Stadium.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
052019-blm-loc-5kites
Kite flyers filled the field during Bloomington-Normal Kite Fest Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Illinois State University's Hancock Stadium.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
052019-blm-loc-6kites
Kristin Guerrero, Normal, helped her daughter, Cora, 7, fly her kite during Bloomington-Normal Kite Fest Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Illinois State University's Hancock Stadium.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
052019-blm-loc-7kites
Abby Bokus, Normal, and her daughter, Ruby, 10, put together their kite during Bloomington-Normal Kite Fest Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Illinois State University's Hancock Stadium.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
052019-blm-loc-8kites
Parents and their children flew kites during Bloomington-Normal Kite Fest Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Illinois State University's Hancock Stadium.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
052019-blm-loc-9kites
Austin Wallace of Bloomington flew a kite that resembled a cobra with a long tail during Bloomington-Normal Kite Fest Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Illinois State University's Hancock Stadium.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
052019-blm-loc-10kites
Chanel Apsey of Bloomington and her daughter, Paige 7, tried to straighten out their kite tail during Bloomington-Normal Kite Fest Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Illinois State University's Hancock Stadium.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.