Kinzy about missing ISU student: 'I ask that we all provide support to each other'

BLOOMINGTON — The president of Illinois State University during her annual address to the campus community spoke about a graduate student who has been missing.

Jelani Day, 25, was last seen Aug. 24. Family in Danville and a faculty member reported him missing after he did not show up for class.

On Tuesday, ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy during her State of the University said: “In consultation with Jelani’s family, we will continue to provide support to them and as a community, I ask that we all provide support to each other.”​

Police said his 2019 Chrysler 300 was located Aug. 26 in the woods south of Peru's Illinois Valley YCMA.

Day's mother, Carmen Bolden Day, in a previous interview said her son wants to become a doctor and he was attending ISU to get his master’s degree in speech pathology.

“I need him to come home so that he could continue his journey of becoming Dr. Jelani Day,” she said.

Anyone who saw Day or his vehicle is asked to call Bloomington police Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or at pjones@cityblm.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0