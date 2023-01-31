Kinzinger donates Congressional papers to Dirksen Congressional Center

PEKIN — Former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois' 16th Congressional District announced his plans to donate physical and digital artifacts from his 12 years in Congress to the Dirksen Congressional Center in Pekin.

Kinzinger said in a news release that America, now more than ever, needs a transparent understanding of Congress, and the Dirksen Congressional Center has become a leader in its mission to educate the public on the inner workings of the country's legislative branch.

The center is named for Everett McKinley Dirksen, a Pekin native who served in the U.S. House from 1933-1949, the U.S. Senate from 1951-1969, and as Senate Minority Leader from 1959 until his death in September 1969.

"Growing up in Illinois, I learned at a young age the legacy of Everett Dirksen," Kinzinger said. "It’s a legacy that helped guide me during my 12 years in Congress to selflessly serve my constituency and always put the interest of my district before my political interests."

Unlike many members of his party, Kinzinger has been openly critical of former President Donald Trump, and he was one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He and former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming were the only two GOP members of the House select committee investigating the insurrection.

In October 2021, Kinzinger announced he would not seek reelection after Illinois Democrats remapped him into a district with Republican U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood of Peoria.

Tiffany White, executive director of the Dirksen Congressional Center, said the donation emphasizes the earned trust of generations of public servants who have become partners in the center's mission to educate the public about Congress and its policies.

"Many Americans are familiar with him now because of his service on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol," White said. "His complete papers will help tell the story behind the policies he pursued, the agreements — and disagreements — he had over three presidential administrations and the expertise he brought to debates in subjects from national defense and veterans’ issues to commerce and energy."

Kinzinger served on the McLean County Board in 1998 at the age of 20. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, he was elected to Congress in 2010. He now serves as a senior political commentator at CNN.

Photos: Scenes from historic speaker vote of 118th Congress