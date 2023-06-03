BLOOMINGTON — Two-year-old Leveon Evans of Bloomington caught his first fish on Saturday at Miller Park.

It was a little blue gill.

He was so happy he started dancing.

His mother, Alysha Orrick, was surprised that Leveon wasn't afraid of the fish.

Leveon and his family came to Miller Park for the annual Kid's Fishing Derby, hosted by the McLean County Sportsmen's Association.

Mike Finley, the association's president, said, "That's what it's all about, kids having a good time, having the experience of doing something that they don't always get the chance to do."

Mackenzie Minter, 6, of Bloomington was fishing for the first time with her father, Ian Minter, and grandfather, John Rehtmeyer.

She caught one catfish, several bluegill and "a spiky one," she said.

Kolton Orrick, also 6 and from Bloomington, caught a pretty hefty catfish.

"I knew I was going to get it, and (the fish) was cool and big," he said.

He'd already caught two catfish, but this was the biggest one so far.

"I think it's going to weigh 4 pounds," Kolton said.

Montana Brown, 6 and from Bloomington, caught four bluegill.

"We got two from my awesome mom," he said. "I don't know how we caught the other two."

Montana's cousin, 7-year-old Jaxon Lewis, reeled in a nice-sized catfish himself.

Unfortunately, though, as his grandfather Bill Lewis pulled the fish out in a basket, Jaxon's pole broke in half. But he was still happy with the catch.

While not everyone was having the same luck as the Orricks or the Browns and Minters, Kolton had some encouraging words for anglers.

"Keep practicing," he said.

Association member Dave Nafziger said they spent about $4,000 to host the event. That included prizes, food, extra equipment and 800 pounds of channel catfish.

"No albinos (fish). We hoped there would be, because if a kid catches an albino, he gets a $50 gift card," Nafziger said.

That doesn't mean they were out of prizes, though. Nafziger said that first place for biggest fish in each of the three age groups would win a Huffy bicycle.

"Then we've got reels and tackle boxes and fish baskets," he said.

Afterward, everyone was treated to a hot dog lunch, Nafziger said. He said Hy-Vee donated 400 hot dogs for the second year in a row.

"We buy the buns, and they donate the hot dogs," he said.

But, Finley said the fishing derby wasn't really about the prizes.

"It's a great feeling to see that ... child catch their first fish, whether it's a 2-inch bluegill or a 6-pound channel cat," he said. "I don't think it makes a difference. It's just a great feeling for the kids."

The derby was started three decades ago by the late Ron Hamilton. He died earlier this year, and both Nafziger and Finley said they were happy to keep the tradition going.

Finley said, "It's great looking back and seeing what he has built here and the love he had for the kids."

He said Hamilton's goal was "to see them outside, get them to experience fishing and hunting."

Nafziger said, "We know he's smiling down on us today."

Photos: 2023 Memorial Day parade in downtown Bloomington