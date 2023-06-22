LEROY — Sunlight streamed through tall trees and onto the ground, birds chirped and fluttered about, and wind gently rustled through the bushes and undergrowth Thursday morning in West Park.

The park, on land donated by Simeon H. West at the turn of the 20th century, is northeast of LeRoy, near Moraine View State Recreation Area.

It is also home to the newest Illinois State Historical Marker which tells, in part, the story of the indigenous Kickapoo tribe that lived in the area until the 1830s.

The park now also houses a ceremonial boulder that was, until recently, used in intertribal powwows nearby.

About 50 people gathered in the park Thursday morning for a ceremony to honor the Kickapoo and learn about their history.

One person even burned sage in honor of the event, its herbaceous aroma filling the quiet space.

Representatives from the McLean County Museum of History, McLean County administration and the Illinois State Historical Society came out to deliver remarks and talk about the significance of such a marker.

The museum's librarian, Bill Kemp, told a brief overview of the Kickapoo nation's life on the Illinois plains.

"I certainly cannot speak for the Kickapoo," he said. "We'll let them do that when they make the visit here, hopefully soon."

Kemp said the tribe was historically situated farther north, but was forced to relocate to Central Illinois in the late 1700s as settlers moved west.

During the early 1800s, Kemp said, William Forsythe, the U.S. government official responsible for reporting on indigenous peoples in the Peoria area, sent a letter to General William Clark of Lewis and Clark fame.

"It reads, in part, 'The Kickapoo are a proud and haughty nation of Indians. They are prone to insult. They think that their dogs or horses are equal in value to any person of any other nation and they show no mercy when they have power in their own hands. And they will talk with indifference of all mankind that is not Kickapoo.'"

Kemp said this is a testament to the "unconquerable nature of the Kickapoo people as they opposed forced removal."

Kemp said this part of McLean County near LeRoy, including West Park, was once part of the Grand Village of the Kickapoo, a seasonal village where the tribe, several thousands of people, would spend their summers.

"The location for this large summer village was an ideal one," Kemp explained. "First, it sat atop the Bloomington moraine where we are, a broad ridge that rises 100 or so feet above the surrounding landscape.

"That made the Kickapoo Grand Village high and dry compared to the soggy prairie below it."

Norris Porter, the museum's director of development, explained the importance of the state marker and the relocation of the memorial boulder once housed on private land and used for powwows.

Porter said last year, the museum "co-deeded" a 1,200-square-foot plot in McLean County with the Kickapoo nation that now resides in Kansas as a small step toward "repatriation" of historical lands and artifacts.

In the late 1990s, Porter said a local family "welcomed the Kickapoo back to their ancestral land ... for the first time since 1832. As recently as 2019, intertribal powwows were hosted at the site (near LeRoy), bringing together thousands of native peoples to celebrate their history and culture."

Unfortunately, Porter said, the land was recently sold again, and the new owners wished to turn that site into farmland.

The museum, with the help of McLean County and the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 649, moved the boulder and other artifacts from that area to West Park.

Pontiac Granite set the boulder in place, and the museum placed a plaque explaining the move next to it.

Kemp and Porter said representatives from the Kickapoo tribe could not be present on Thursday, but they hope the tribe will be here later this year for a ceremony.

