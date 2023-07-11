NORMAL — A Bloomington police officer with deep community ties is the latest to be recognized by the The ExtraOrdinary Women Project of Bloomington-Normal.

Kerri Johnson is the second quarter 2023 honoree for the initiative, which seeks to highlight efforts of area women and inspire others by sharing their stories. Johnson is a Bloomington native who graduated in 2011 from Bloomington High School.

According to biographical information distributed by The ExtraOrdinary Women Project, Johnson initially wanted to pursue a collegiate basketball career but instead opted to joined the National Guard immediately after graduation.

After she was honorably discharged in 2013, Johnson attended Lincoln College before relocating to Richmond, Virginia, where she worked as an emergency room nurse. The hospital environment turned out not to be for her, and Johnson started working in the claims department at State Farm after returning to Illinois in 2017.

In 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she was hired by the Bloomington Police Department and sent for police training at the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center.

Johnson described joining the police force during the pandemic as "an experience."

She said the majority of that time was spent "making sure we were keeping everyone safe." However, even with the additional challenges, her military training made sure she stayed on top of everything.

"I was prepared because I'd already been through basic training," Johnson said.

These days, Johnson works the overnight, or "graveyard," shift, which is made all the more difficult because she has to spend time away from her two young children.

At Tuesday's presentation, she credited her family with helping her care for her children.

"I think my family, they truly are the reason why I'm here," Johnson said. "If it wasn't for them and helping with my children, this wouldn't be possible."

Johnson also thanked her nominator, Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington. The recognition took her by surprise, she said.

"I wasn't expecting it. Especially being the chief, he has a lot of other things that he has to worry about," she said.

"For him to think of me as being extraordinary, it means a lot."

Simington attended Tuesday's presentation in plainclothes, but declined to be interviewed, saying, "It's not about me."

In that same vein, Johnson has recently become a field training officer, a position in which she helps train new officers while on patrol. She likened the role to that of a teacher, showing the ropes to those getting started on the job.

"I like the aspect of being able to teach someone — like a mentor," said Johnson, who started training officers in February.

During the presentation, Johnson said that she has learned that life is full of hardships, but being extraordinary is "about how you don't let those hardships become you or consume you as a person, but to grow and learn from it, and keep pushing forward."

In closing, she thanked her children.

"My kids keep pushing me forward, sometimes push a little too much," she said. "But I'm clearly thankful for them."

The history of 12 Bloomington-Normal street names Linden Street Emerson Street Prairie Street White Place Boardwalk Circle Empire Street Belt Avenue Allin Street Willedrob Road Yotzonot Drive Hershey Road Stringtown Road