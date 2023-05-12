NORMAL — Photographer Ken Kashian and poet Kathleen Kirk will speak at the Normal Public Library at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.

The two will present images and poems from the artist book "Fugue" as part of "Poetry is Normal Presents," a series supported by the library's foundation.

Kashian's work is also on display in the library's gallery.

"Fugue" is the record of over a year of visits to the Weston Cemetery Prairie Nature Preserve near Chenoa. Kashian took photos capturing the seasonal variations of the native prairie, and Kirk wrote poems in response.

The book contains a booklet of information with additional poems and photos, and essay by Bill Kemp about the history of the prairie.

Kashian and Kirk also collaborated on "This Moment...in Sarah's Garden" and "Themes & Variations."

The program is free and will take place in the library café.

