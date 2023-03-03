BLOOMINGTON — Rotary District 6490's Women in Leadership group announced a special luncheon on Friday, March 10.

The luncheon is part of Rotary's 2023 speaker series and will feature Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White as the keynote speaker.

The event will be held at Rob Dob's, 801 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

White was named 2013 "Woman of the Year" by the Decatur YMCA and United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois. She also has received a Lewis University Alumni Achievement Award, the Joe Slaw Civil Rights Award from the Decatur NAACP, the Illinois Jaycees Ten Outstanding Young Persons Award, the University of Illinois College of Black Law Students Association's James Seaberry Award for Excellence, and the Illinois Judges Association Harold Sullivan Award.

She has served as Illinois Supreme Court Justice since July 2022. She was the first Black woman to be elevated to the Illinois Supreme Court, previously serving as judge of the Illinois Fourth District Appellate Court and as a trial judge in the Illinois Sixth Judicial Court.

The luncheon buffet will include chicken marsala and salmon as the entrée. The cost is $25 per person.

Reservations to attend are limited and must be made in advance. Contact Pat Grosso, assistant to Julie Dobski, at prgrosso@gmail.com for more information.

