CHARLESTON — A 19-year-old woman and her parents have been awarded $40 million by a Coles County jury in a medical malpractice suit over injuries the woman suffered during her birth at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

The award is the highest Illinois malpractice verdict reported outside Cook County, according to the Jury Verdict Reporter. It is the highest verdict ever in Coles County.

The Mattoon-based health system has responded that the "verdict does not reflect the facts of this case" and that "awards of this massive size are devastating to this region."

The jury found that injuries suffered by Kiera Campbell during her birth were preventable if the hospital staff and a nurse had not delayed calling the doctor to perform an emergency C-section, according to Campell's legal counsel, Levin & Perconti and Spiros Law, P.C.

Kiera Campbell and her parents, Todd and Jaime Campbell, testified during the three-week trial, with the parents describing how their daughter's severe and permanent brain injuries have impacted their lives.

The lawsuit was filed 15 years ago, when Kiera was 4. Prior to the case going to trial earlier this month, the defense reportedly had offered $3 million to Kiera and her family to settle the case. During the trial, the plaintiffs' lawyers asked the jury to award them between $35 and $37 million. The jury increased the amount to $40 million in its verdict Thursday.

“We prosecuted this case for 15 years and persisted in rejecting the defense argument that Kiera wasn’t injured to the extent we said," said Mike Bonamarte, managing partner at Levin & Perconti. "On the outside, Kiera looks like a normal 19- year-old but the damage to her brain has limited her potential.

“Physically, Kiera is high functioning. Cognitively, her executive functioning is significantly impaired. The verdict is just and reflective of the complete compensation that Kiera deserves for the harm that was done to her by the conduct of the defendants.”

In a statement issued on Monday, Sarah Bush Lincoln affirmed that a Coles County jury rendered a $40 million verdict in favor of a plaintiff alleging medical malpractice that occurred 20 years ago. The case alleges an injury at birth causing cognitive disabilities.

“There are no words to describe the level of our disappointment at the verdict and the devastation that is caused by egregious awards like this," said SBL President and CEO Kim Uphoff in the statement. "The verdict does not reflect the facts of this case. We support our medical staff and clinical teams and stand by the care that was delivered.”

Uphoff added that, "Awards of this massive size are devastating to this region. Nuclear verdicts are on the rise and they have devastating impacts on businesses, entire industries and the community at large."

The plaintiffs say Jaime Campbell was 40 weeks pregnant in May 2003 when she began bleeding and suffering abdominal pain and cramping. When she arrived at the hospital in the early morning, it was apparent a placental abruption had occurred.

A doctor was not called to the hospital until the situation was dire, according to the plaintiffs' attorneys. Kiera Campbell suffered from a seizure disorder, mild cerebral palsy and speech and developmental delays as a result of the delayed delivery.

Through intensive physical, occupational and speech therapy, Kiera Campbell has made many advances, but she still faces cognitive and intellectual disabilities including a significant executive function disorder and memory deficits, her attorneys said.

“Thanks to the tireless work of Kiera’s parents and her own hard work and perseverance, she has accomplished so much more than was expected," said Miranda Soucie, partner at Spiros Law. "She graduated from high school and has a part-time job. The jurors could only imagine the life Kiera could have had without these severe disabilities given her work ethic and supportive family."

The jury's verdict reportedly includes $20 million for future disability, $5 million for past disability, $4.75 million for future emotional distress, $750,000 for past emotional distress, $500,000 for past pain and suffering, $5 million for future caretaking expenses, and $4 million for future lost earnings.

In a statement, Todd Campbell said the verdict comes as a great relief for the family.

"We would like to thank our legal team for telling our story, the judge for allowing our story to be told and the jury for their attention and time in hearing our story,” he said. “We will never get what most people call normal, but we can finally put this behind us and move forward in securing our daughter’s future. We no longer have to worry about Kiera being taken care of if something ever happened to us.”

