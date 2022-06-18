Juneteenth celebrations get jumping Saturday in Miller Park

BLOOMINGON — The sky was free of clouds and hundreds were feeling the freedom at Saturday’s Juneteenth Celebration at Bloomington’s Miller Park.

Summer weather cooled down that day, allowing a diverse group of people to relax and have fun in the sun, and learn about community resources and Black culture.

The event was hosted by the City of Bloomington and the Bloomington-Normal Black History Project, which is facilitated by the McLean County Museum of History.

Co-organizer Tony Jones said holding Juneteenth as an in-person event this year felt more organic. He added that his peers were excited and engaged, livestreaming the start to promote it to others, and “just join in the spirit of celebration.”

Jones agreed fair weather conditions were a plus.

“It's a blessing to be in the low 80s for a comfortable experience as well,” he said.

Entertainment began with gospel music by Treyce Spears and Elaine Hill. A demonstration by Zumba Fitness got folks of all ages and colors up and moving their feet. That was followed by jump-roping by Jump 4 Joy Squad, and BCAI performers and music by saxophonist Bianca Bailey, V8 Vast Change and others.

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe attended as well. He told The Pantagraph the turnout made him proud, and that was part of their goal.

“It's an opportunity for the community to come together,” he said. “People of all backgrounds, faiths and ethnicity: Let's come together and learn a little bit about the event and just get to know what strengthens the community.”

He also commended the organizers for how it all came together.

“I think it’s fantastic,” the mayor said of the celebration.

A long list of food vendors, community organizations and business were there as well. One was Black At Rivian Belonging Resource Group, which stationed an R1T electric pickup truck for visitors to check out.

Two group members and Rivian customer guides, Kendrick Forrest and Jess Brooks, were present to answer questions.

Forrest said he was thankful Rivian gave them a platform to celebrate African American freedom.

“It’s important to highlight the diversity the company offers,” added Brooks.

“As Rivian, Bloomington-Normal is the heart of our business,” said Forrest. “So we want to basically just strive to make sure that we're working together locally, and you know, our success is tied with Bloomington Normal as well."

Brooks added families and especially kids were having fun exploring inside the R1T.

“(Kids) love the gear tunnel. They love climbing from one end to the other,” she said. “We're always happy to have kids out here.”

One child who did just that was Ja’Kobe Jordan-Walls. The 10-year-old boy from Bloomington also got to enjoy a popsicle and toss toy footballs.

He said he liked the colors on the R1T truck, and agreed with Illinois voters in a recent contest that it’s the coolest thing made in Illinois.

Other participating organizations included the Bloomington-Normal chapter of the NAACP. Branch President Linda Foster attended, saying nothing can keep us from our freedoms, and she was proud to be among a diverse crowd that day.

She also warned there are efforts to take those freedoms away.

“If we celebrate, we’re fighting and we’re fighting for a better tomorrow,” Foster said.

Several Black authors were in attendance, including Andrew Snorton and children’s book writer Ama Oforiwaa Aduonum, who's also a professor at the Illinois State University. Her first book was titled “Beautiful African Girl.” She said it encouraged children to not box themselves and to be anyone they want to become.

