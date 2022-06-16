Juneteenth celebration returns to Miller Park on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — Juneteenth is coming back to Miller Park, bringing the celebration in person on Saturday for the first time since 2019.

“Of course, we’re excited to bring people back together again and outdoors will allow us to do that, to share in the experience,” said Jeff Woodard, director of marketing and community outreach for the McLean County Museum of History.

The holiday, traditionally celebrated on June 19, marks the day Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to spread the news that the Civil War had ended and the enslaved people were free. Juneteenth is also known as Freedom Day.

This day came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation, but despite the “delayed justice,” the day became a celebration with speeches, song, dance and food that honored their heritage and welcomed their newfound freedom.

“Make no mistake, the effects of slavery on the community are very real even to today, so we try not to forget about our past,” Woodard said. “We try to remember the past and hopefully to create a deeper understanding and perhaps, hopefully a brighter future as we move forward.”

The Bloomington-Normal Black History Project, which is facilitated through the museum, and the City of Bloomington have partnered together to bring a lineup of performances from noon to 6 p.m. along with info booths, kids activities and, of course, food — “a staple for the celebration,” Woodard said.

The lineup will feature various forms of music and dance, including gospel song, the Jump 4 Joy squad, BCAI dancers, saxophonist Bianca Bailey and local rapper V8 Vast Change, closing with music from rock band Unfinished Business.

Ama Oforiwaa Aduonum, a poet, playwright and professor at Illinois State University, will take the stage to read a poem in the afternoon, before the Bloomington-Normal NAACP’s ACT-SO students give presentations.

Among the numerous informational tables and vendors participating in the celebration, author Andrew Snorton said he is excited to return to his hometown for Juneteenth.

“To have the opportunity to come back to where it started is a blessing. Everyone doesn’t get the full-circle opportunities that I’m getting, so I’m very thankful, very grateful,” said Snorton, who now lives in Atlanta.

His work has spanned topics from sports to faith and love to empowerment, and bringing this to Bloomington, he said he hopes to leave a “positive cultural footprint.”

“I’m really, really excited and look forward to a great way for the community to come together, a great way to celebrate the history and the culture that really is in Bloomington-Normal and McLean County,” he said.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bloomington’s Juneteenth celebration has been virtual for the past two years. Black History Project leaders said this offered an opportunity to reinforce valuable conversations about the history of the holiday as well as the present struggles Black Americans face, focusing on education, motivation and celebration.

“People always ask, ‘Why do we still talk about slavery?’ Well, it’s not just slavery,” Woodard said. “It’s about the progress of the nation and how we go forward. We can go forward, I think, if we have conversations.”

A Juneteenth celebration was held in Bloomington-Normal as early as 1874 but had an inconsistent continuity over the years. The celebration had just come back from a long hiatus in 2019 before it had to go virtual.

Being back in person not only eases the logistical side of the event, but also helps the museum and Black History Project “to continue to tell the rich story of the community and the people of McLean County — all people in McLean County,” Woodard said.

Beyond McLean County, Lincoln will host its annual Juneteenth celebration at the Logan County Fairgrounds on Sunday.

A parade will kick off the celebration at 2:15 p.m. from Scully Park and down Fifth Street. The day’s festivities will then continue from 3 p.m. to midnight.

Organizers will welcome Black-owned business vendors, a fireworks show at 9 p.m., children’s activities, as well as music and dance with V8 Vast Change taking his talents to Lincoln’s celebration, too.

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe will appear as well as celebrity host Mario Canon.

The Tazewell County Genealogical and Historical Society is taking up the celebration Saturday morning, telling the stories of some of the first Black county residents to gain their freedom in the 1800s.

In coordination with the Peoria NAACP, YWCA Pekin’s Coalition for Equality and the Tazewell County Clerk’s Office, the event will begin 10 a.m. at the Tazewell County Courthouse, to recognize one man in particular: Peter Logan, the first formerly enslaved person to own property in the county with a purchase of 80 acres in 1837.

Logan lived in rural Tremont and served as an Underground Railroad conductor, bringing an estimated 800 enslaved people past his property.

Attendees will have the opportunity to review the 1837 land deed recording Logan’s property purchase and hear stories of other formerly enslaved people making their home in Tazewell County.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

