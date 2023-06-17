BLOOMINGTON — Hundreds gathered in Bloomington's Miller Park for the annual celebration of Juneteenth, marking the day the last enslaved people in the Confederate South learned of their emancipation.

Saturday marked a long-standing tradition dating back to the early 1990s in which Bloomington's African American and Black communities gather to celebrate the nation's "second independence day."

Willie Holton Halbert, second vice president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP, said the day is to "celebrate our freedom for African Americans."

June 19, the official state and federal holiday marking Juneteenth, is called so because on that day, in 1865, Union Troops marched into Galveston Bay, Texas, and informed the last group of enslaved people in the Confederate South of the Emancipation Proclamation, telling them of their freedom a full year and a half after it was granted.

Halbert said, "Instead of getting upset or sad, they decided to celebrate, throw a big celebration and just let people know that we have the right, just as every human being has, to be free."

This year's celebration included singing and dancing as well as the reading of historically significant speeches like Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream."

There were also community resources and vendors from Black-owned businesses selling goods and food.

Tony Jones has coordinated the Juneteenth celebration for the past three years, but has attended the celebration's various forms since 1993.

"It used to be on the quad at Illinois Wesleyan University, that's when Juneteenth was introduced to me," Jones said. "It had a mixture of educational performances and things of that nature.

"In that sense, it was more of a showcase of the community."

He said that, for a variety of reasons, the celebration fell off in the late 1990s, came back as a smaller event in Forrest Park, but ended again in the 2010s.

"It was revitalized recently by the Bloomington-Normal Black History Project, the group that first started it," Jones said.

Reverend Elexis F. Wilson of Wayman AME Church in Bloomington gave the opening invocation.

"It is a remembrance that our ancestors fought hard, long and strong with God on their side to be free Black Americans," Wilson said. "Yet, Juneteenth is more than a remembrance celebration. It is a celebration of Blackness."

Wilson said Juneteenth celebrates the ways that African American culture has affected American culture, citing the likes of Maya Angelou, Langston Hughes, Miles Davis, Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X all the way to modern artists like Erykah Badu and the Wu Tang Clan.

"It is the celebration of collard greens, mac 'n' cheese, ham hocks, ribs and chittlins," Wilson said.

Although the day has been celebrated for nearly 160 years, it was not a federally recognized holiday until 2021.

Halbert said, "It's unfortunate that there are people that don't know what Juneteenth is, that it is technically our freedom; that we say that we are free."

Nicole Flowers, data coordinator for Heartland Head Start in Bloomington, said she has seen regression in recent years.

She said her son, a businessman, developed anxiety in recent years due to police brutality in the news.

"He started having anxiety thinking, if he got pulled over, he won't get a ticket, they'll just shoot him," Flowers said. "And something's wrong with that."

Flowers said Juneteenth pushes back against attempts to "erase" or "dismiss" the Black experience. "I think that's what hurts more than anything, let alone to take free people and make them enslaved. And then to keep them enslaved ... because the Southerners didn't want to let us go."

She said, "We're still trying to dig out (of that) muddy hole. And people keep pouring water in that hole."

In her speech, Wilson said, "This is the celebration for African American people. So, celebrate today and forevermore, because your Blackness cannot be denied.

"Celebrate today and forevermore because the beauty of being Black is the power of our story. Celebrate today because systemic injustices cannot hold us down."

