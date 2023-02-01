'Julian' the lemur adjusts to life at Miller Park Zoo; investigation to his origin continues

BLOOMINGTON — The ring-tailed lemur found in a Bloomington family's garage last month is doing well in his new temporary home at Miller Park Zoo, staff there said Wednesday.

The lemur, dubbed "King Julian" by the family who found him, is still in quarantine, but showing more interest in activities each day, zoo director Jay Pratte said in a City of Bloomington news release.

"He has started 'shifting,' which is moving from one enclosure to another, to observe what staff members are doing," Pratte explained. "He is continuing to participate in his training, moving onto a scale or shifting when asked so staff can clean and give him more to do."

Pratte continued, “Julian is becoming increasingly trusting of his keepers, who interact with him several times a day while continuing to provide enrichment opportunities to keep him busy. These activities encourage ‘species-typical’, or lemur-like behaviors, such as foraging and social interaction.”

In an update two weeks ago, Pratte said the lemur would be treated for "high numbers of internal parasites." No update on that treatment was available Wednesday evening.

Illinois Conservation Police have stayed in touch with the zoo as they continue to investigate where the animal came from and what to do next.

All lemurs are protected by the Federal Endangered Species Act and should be managed under expert care by qualified zoological organizations, the city has said.

Anyone with information about this animal’s origin is asked to call the Illinois Conservation Police at 877-236-7529.

