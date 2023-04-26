BLOOMINGTON — A Joliet man faces felony burglary charges after authorities allege he tried to pass a forged check at Busey Bank.

William R. Linden, 79, is accused of entering the bank's Veterans Parkway location in December 2022 and delivering an altered check for $2,221.80 that drew upon the bank's account for the Carle Foundation. It was not immediately clear Wednesday whether Linden had any prior affiliation with the foundation.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in February.

Linden faces two counts of burglary, one county of forgery and one count of issuing and delivering a document to defraud a financial institution.

Linden also was ordered not to have any contact with any Busey Bank location in McLean County. On Tuesday, a $20,000 personal recognizance bond was set for Linden, meaning he could be released on his signature.

An arraignment was set for 9 a.m. May 12.

