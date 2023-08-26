GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jesse Smart, mayor of Bloomington from 1985 to 1997, has died, according to a notice from Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington.

Smart, 84, died at 12:58 p.m. Friday, the notice said. He had been living in Glendale, Arizona. No further information was available Saturday.

Born April 29, 1939, in Pike County, Smart went on to study agriculture education at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, where he met his wife, Susan. The two married in 1961 and had two children together. Susan preceded him in death in August 2021.

After their marriage, the Smarts moved to Stanford, where Jesse taught agriculture and biology classes for a few years at Stanford High School (now Olympia High School). He later began working with Funk Seeds in Bloomington, where he stayed for 24 years.

In 1989, Smart started his own business, Smart Seeds Inc.

Smart joined the Bloomington City Council in the late 1970s, serving for seven and a half years before being elected mayor in 1985.

As mayor, Smart focused on job growth and economic development, working closely with investors and developers to grow the local economy, according to information from the McLean County Museum of History. His tenure saw major growth at State Farm and the arrival of the Diamond-Star Motors and Mitsubishi plants in the late 1980s.

Smart believed quality of life was a big part of what drew these companies to Bloomington and spurred continued growth, the museum said, so he was committed to making Bloomington-Normal an attractive place to live by supporting amenities like local golf courses, Miller Park Zoo and the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.

He embraced the arrival of the Not In Our Town organization in 1995; was active in Habitat for Humanity, Kiwanis, Shriners, the Young Men's Club, the Alzheimer's Association and the Illinois State Board of Elections; pushed for revitalizing the museum square in downtown Bloomington and attracting businesses to West Market Street; and helped spearhead the annual Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Gospel Festival, which continues to this day at Illinois Wesleyan University.

In 2017, he was honored as a History Maker by the McLean County Museum of History.

This story will be updated.

Who was there? Faith in Action Lunch Daren Bachman, Julie Holliday, Faith in Action Executive Director Darla Heath Julie Dobski, Janet Gremer Carolyn Wetzel , Sharon Hoy Joan Vanden Eynden, Mindy Morgan Leonard Wochner, Faye Andris Dee Hinrichsen, Karyn Therman, Betsy Huls Aggie Hedin, Gaye Aaberg Susan Cunningham, Caiti Redmond , Elizabeth Hagamann Michelle Cope, Kim Schoenbein Janie Houchin, Kathy Neil Lisa Majernik, Dana Bell Sandy Holcomb, Becky Hines Sue Carroll, Diane Nord Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington, Tina Marlett, Tom Herr, Paul Williams, Bryce Janssen, Aaron Veerman Sonja Reece, Diana Lally, Kathy Herman, Anina Engelhorn, Mary Burns, Cindy Segobiano, Thresa Schmitt, Kathleen Lorenz, Tracy Patkunas, Julie Dobski Darla Heath Mike Carroll, Faith in Action Board President Sunrise Rotarians take a selfie