Jelani Day's family to launch foundation in his name

NORMAL — A year after he was last seen alive, Jelani Day will have a foundation in his name.

Day’s family announced Friday they will launch The Jelani Day Foundation to honor his life and legacy.

To kick off the foundation, they’ve planned to host an All White Affair on Aug. 27 at Illinois State University’s Bone Student Center. Tickets were sold out by Friday afternoon.

In announcing the event, the family said it will be a celebration filled with food and dancing. Day’s family will be joined by community members, elected officials and special guests.

The foundation will “aim to promote social change, initiate missing persons reform, fight for justice and provide much needed scholarships to students around our world," according to the event website.

Day, a 25-year-old Danville man and ISU graduate student, was reported missing out of Bloomington on Aug. 25, 2021. His vehicle was found in Peru, an hour north of ISU, the next day.

His body was pulled from the Illinois River near Peru on Sept. 4 and confirmation of his identity was released to the public Sept. 23. The LaSalle County coroner later determined he died by drowning, and the medical examiner noted “the manner in which” he went into the river was unknown.

Law enforcement agencies formed a multi-jurisdictional team, but no information has been released since the FBI announced in December it was offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding Day’s final hours.

This year, the Illinois General Assembly passed and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill named for Day that amends the Missing Person Identification Act by requiring a coroner or medical examiner with custody of human remains that are not identified within 72 hours of discovery to notify the FBI for assistance.

The goal of the bill was to address underreported and unsolved missing persons cases, especially those involving people of color.