Jelani Day Foundation launches with somber hope

NORMAL — Dozens dressed in white gathered at Illinois State University's Bone Student Center on Saturday night to celebrate Jelani Day's life and launch the foundation that bears his name.

"He'd want the music blasting," said his mother, Carmen Bolden Day. "He'd want everybody dancing."

Day, a 25-year-old graduate student from Danville who was studying speech pathology at ISU, went missing Aug. 25, 2021. His car was found the next day in Peru, nearly an hour north of Bloomington-Normal, and his body was found along the Illinois River there Sept. 4.

Day was part of a dance troupe called House Arrest II Championship Dance Team Inc., and members of his chapter performed an original piece as part of the opening ceremony for the Jelani Day All White Affair.

Wesley Williams said Day was the one who brought him into the dance group.

Williams, who goes by the stage name N.UC.lear meltd.OWn No. 99, said the group has "families," and Day, who wore No. 33, was part of the Dynamite family. "He was my father," Williams said.

"It means so much to be here, to dance in his honor. I know it's what he would have wanted," Williams added.

Williams said the Jelani Day Foundation will help "to keep his story alive."

The evening proceeded with other music and dance performances, dinner, and a number of speakers. Near the end of the evening, Bolden Day stepped up to the stage to address the crowd, saying the past year has been surreal.

"Sometimes, I wake up and feel like I need to look for Jelani," she said, surrounded by her remaining four children.

"For me, it's hard to say the words that he's dead," she continued. "That's hard for me to say."

The Jelani Day Foundation's mission is "Supporting Families of Missing Minorities."

According to its website, "The JDF will be at the forefront of the fight for change and equity to ensure families of color have the help and momentum needed during the search for their missing loved ones."

"Jelani’s life meant something," Bolden Day said. "Jelani’s life had a purpose. And I’m going to make sure that his life is purposeful in his absence."

She said that, in the future, the foundation will be offering scholarships for Black men studying speech pathology, the same discipline her son was studying at ISU.

"We are standing behind them and we are going to offer them scholarships," Bolden Day said.

Among those in attendance Saturday night was Illinois State Sen. Elgie Sims Jr., D-Chicago. Sims, an ISU graduate, championed a bill named for Day and signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in May.

Bolden Day thanked Sims during her remarks.

"He didn't know me from a can of paint," she said, "and this man went forward and pushed a bill that would've made a difference in my son's life ... when I was looking for him."

The "Jelani Day" bill amends the Missing Persons Identification Act to require a medical examiner or coroner with human remains to notify the FBI for assistance if the remains cannot be identified within 72 hours.

While Day's body was found in the Illinois River Sept. 4, it was not publicly identified by the LaSalle County coroner until Sept. 23. The coroner determined Day's cause of death as drowning, but noted "the manner in which" Day entered the water was unknown.

Bolden Day on Saturday accused the Peru Police Department of improper handling of evidence. She said that, in a visit to Peru two weeks ago, she saw the evidence in her son's car had not been "bagged, tagged, labeled or put in an evidence record."

She said her investigation will continue regardless. "Jelani was important to me," Bolden Day said. "Jelani mattered to me. And just because he didn't matter to them — I'm going to make sure he matters to them."

Ceneta Brooks attended the affair because as a mother, she said, she wanted to support Day's family. Brooks, a mother of five, said she could see Day as "being my own son."

"I hear all about the situation," Brooks said. "It's a feeling I don't want to feel."

Jonathan Jackson — a son of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, a U.S. congressional candidate, and a spokesperson for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition — said accountability is needed. "This need not be delayed or denied any longer," he said.

"As we look at what's going on in Peru ... right now, why must we call out names? Because people have to be held accountable and responsible."

Donations for the the Jelani Day Foundation were accepted during Saturday's event. Those who could not attend but would like to donate may do so at www.thejelanidayfoundation.org/donate.