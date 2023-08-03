In Facebook and Instagram posts, the “Justice for Jelani Day” page said, on behalf of Day’s family and the Jelani Day Foundation, the dinner will take place Feb. 3, 2024, coinciding with National Missing Persons Day.

“This postponement is due to recent investigation/case updates that the Family must focus on,” according to the posts.

The dinner had been scheduled for Aug. 26 in the Brown Ballroom at ISU’s Bone Student Center.

Those who have purchased tickets can use their tickets on the new date, request a full refund or donate the ticket to another foundation support interested in attending, Day’s family said.

Day, a 25-year-old graduate student from Danville who was studying speech pathology at Illinois State University, went missing Aug. 25, 2021. His car was found the next day in Peru, an hour north of Bloomington-Normal, and his body was found in the Illinois River there Sept. 4.

The Jelani Day Foundation launched in August 2022 at the first remembrance dinner in his honor, with the mission of “Supporting Families of Missing Minorities.” The foundation has previously stated it “will be at the forefront of the fight for change and equity to ensure families of color have the help and momentum needed during the search for their missing loved ones.”

