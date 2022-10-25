Jane Lynch returns to Normal for Illinois Broadcasters Association hall of fame induction

NORMAL — “I dream about ISU all the time,” said actor, comedian, TV host and Illinois State University graduate Jane Lynch.

The film star was in Normal on Monday and Tuesday as part of the Illinois Broadcasters Association’s Leading for Tomorrow conference. She was inducted into the IBA hall of fame Tuesday.

“Do you guys dream about school?” Lynch asked a gaggle of reporters prior to the induction ceremony. “I dream about being here and realizing that I hadn’t gone to Spanish the whole time, which actually happened in real life. Or I realize I have a test I haven’t studied for.”

Lynch graduated from ISU in 1982 and received an honorary doctorate in 2017. She has had a long career on stage, in films and on television, but she may be best known for her role as Sue Sylvester on “Glee.”

She is currently filming “Weakest Link” and has recently starred in “Only Murders in the Building,” “Space Force” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

But even a successful movie and television star gets nostalgic. Lynch said she misses Avanti’s and the changing of the seasons.

“So I’m really happy to be here in the fall. And the colors have changed, and that’s gorgeous,” the Primetime Emmy winner said.

Lynch spent several hours with theater students at ISU on Monday and Tuesday morning with her nephew, an ISU student.

Theater was always the goal. “I don’t remember not wanting to do it,” the Evergreen Park native said. “It was one of those things that just, it was always there.”

Lynch shared an early and important memory during the press conference. “I remember the first time I saw a play. I was so young that it’s a foggy memory,” she said.

“I remember being in the school auditorium, and the lights went down. And when the lights came up,” she said smiling, “A whole world was in front of me. And I was enchanted.”

Lynch was asked if she had any advice for aspiring actors. “Don’t have any goals,” she said, “those just beat you into a corner. Just be open to all opportunities.”

“Say yes,” she said. “Be a good team player.”

Lynch credited her work at ISU in an ensemble as instilling that sense of teamwork.

“At the end of the day, we were there for each other and we had each other’s back. And I loved that.”