NORMAL — Five-time Emmy Award winner and Illinois State University alumna Jane Lynch will be returning to her alma mater for about three weeks to serve as a visiting artist.

Specifically, she'll be helping to direct undergraduate students in the stage reading of Neil Simon's comedy "Lost in Yonkers," said Ann Haugo, director of the School of Theatre and Dance.

Lynch, perhaps best known for her portrayal of Sue Sylvester in the Fox musical-comedy "Glee," has enjoyed a broad variety of roles in theater, television and film since graduating from the university in 1982. She received an honorary doctorate of arts from ISU in 2017.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, Lynch recalled her time in Bloomington-Normal as joyful and formative — the perfect blend of youthful independence with the trusted safety net of teachers and administrators.

"I don't know that I was ever happier than I was when I came to ISU," she said, calling it "really, one of the highlights of my life."

She praised the administrators who, since welcoming her to campus, had made it clear that they cared deeply about the students and wanted to give them fruitful experiences.

For her part, Lync said, even just a few interactions with students so far had left her blown away, not just by their base talent but by their desire to learn. She recalled her own education at ISU, which she said went far beyond acting processes and techniques and into other areas — such as rejection.

"I think that if you're not paid attention to too much, you really need to have the compulsion to continue, and I continued," she said.

Lynch also advised students to seize the opportunities that present themselves. For instance, she said, she never sought to be a game show host, but when the phone call came to host NBC's revival of "The Weakest Link" in 2020, she went for it.

"Don't have any goals," Lynch said. "Just see what's right in front of you."

The ISU production of "Lost in Yonkers" will have a 16-member cast of principals and understudies as well as a student assistant director and stage managers.

"Ms. Lynch will be visiting classes and interfacing with students in all areas of our program, which encompasses not just theater but also dance and film and digital media," Haugo said.