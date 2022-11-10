 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Jan Brandt Gallery plans holiday market Nov. 20 in Normal

  • 0
Jan Brandt Gallery

Marcfirst artist Raphael Moore of Normal talks about his art which was displayed at the Jan Brandt Gallery in Bloomington in January 2015.

 LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — The Jan Brandt Gallery will hold a holiday market from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in Normandy Village, Building 8, Common Room at 1100 Beech St., Normal.

The art studio and the common room are located in this building and will be used for the event.

The market will feature original art, hand-painted holiday items, and other items such as aprons, tea towels, yoga mats, tote bags and more that have been printed with Jan Brandt artwork.

Normandy Village is the former Children's Village of ISSCS and is a national historic site.

For more information, contact Jan Brandt at janbrandtgallery@gmail.com or 309-287-4700, or visit janbrandtartist.com.

Jan Brandt Gallery opens in the YMCA to celebrate diversity and inclusion.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Rwanda-Burundi border reopens after 7 year shutdown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News