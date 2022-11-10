Jan Brandt Gallery plans holiday market Nov. 20 in Normal

NORMAL — The Jan Brandt Gallery will hold a holiday market from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in Normandy Village, Building 8, Common Room at 1100 Beech St., Normal.

The art studio and the common room are located in this building and will be used for the event.

The market will feature original art, hand-painted holiday items, and other items such as aprons, tea towels, yoga mats, tote bags and more that have been printed with Jan Brandt artwork.

Normandy Village is the former Children's Village of ISSCS and is a national historic site.

For more information, contact Jan Brandt at janbrandtgallery@gmail.com or 309-287-4700, or visit janbrandtartist.com.