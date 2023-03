NORMAL — Illinois State University's Queer Coalition will celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility on Thursday, March 30, with a sashay around campus.

The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Multicultural Center at 301 S. Main St., and will depart at 4:45 p.m. The group, made up of faculty, staff and graduate students, will cross South Main Street and South University Street, then turn right and go around the Quad before returning to the Multicultural Center. After the sashay, a rally will be held at 5:20 p.m. with remarks, refreshments and community building.

ISU Interim President Aondover Tarhule, Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer Doris Houston, and Queer Coalition Co-President Gavin Weiser will speak at the event.

Participants are encouraged to express their creativity and individuality with highly visible and colorful clothing. The event is open to anyone who wants to attend.

Transgender Day of Visibility highlights accomplishments and survival of transgender, nonbinary and gender-nonconforming people around the world and draws attention to the transphobia and inequity faced by the minority group. The day has been celebrated since 2009.

