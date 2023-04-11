NORMAL — Illinois State University's American Studies will present a panel at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 14, via Zoom.

The panel is on, "The Black Church and Progressive Politics: Past and Present Ecclesiastical Views on Race, Inequality, and Agape."

The panel will include two speakers, Professor of Political Science Nicol G. Alexander-Floyd from Rutgers University-New Brunswick and Dean of Chapel for Stillman College the Rev. Joseph Scrivener, Ph.D.

Alexander-Floyd will present "The Ghost of Moynihan: Culture, Class, and Ideology in the Black Church." The Rev. Scrivener will present "What's Our Story? Race and Class in the Black Church."

Pre-registration for the event is required.