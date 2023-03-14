NORMAL — Illinois State University’s College of Applied Science and Technology, or CAST, will host its Academy of Achievement induction ceremony on Thursday, March 30.

The ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Aaron Leetch Stadium Club, with a coffee reception starting at 8:30 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The inductees include Heather Gieseke, an agriculture executive focused on creating climate-positive solutions; Nick Frangella, head athletic trainer for the Chicago Cubs; Raleigh Blasdell, a scholar who writes about “invisible victims;” Jennifer Mangers-Deans, a pediatric care and child life specialist; Pete Lamonica, a software engineer known for work with Google and on Discord; Jerritt Williams, an engineering technology professor at ISU; and Steven Smeets, an operations manager who oversees and supports supply chains for 50 Mayo Clinic laboratories.

The Academy of Achievement brings together alumni from CAST who are leaders in their fields and who, through their work, can serve as an inspiration for others to pursue similar career paths.

Academy inductees represent different departments and schools within CAST.

Full biographies of this year’s inductees can be found at cast.illinoisstate.edu/alumni/academy-of-achievement/.