LEXINGTON — The Illinois State University agriculture department will host a delegation of farmers from Brazil on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the ISU farm near Lexington to talk about the transition of ISU's 600-acre university farm to regenerative.

Several presentations will be given during the event, including a presentation on the department from Cori Malone, regenerative agriculture from David Bishop, Central Illinois Agriculture and Mid-Illinois Soils/Cover Crops from Dr. Franson Kidwaro and Dr. Nicholas Heller will give an update on the progress of the USURF's transition to a Regenerative Agriculture Facility and Demonstration/Education Farm.

Heller, Kidwaro, and Malone will also be giving a tour of the research farm.

This will be similar to the Illinois Regenerative Agriculture Initiative at the University of Illinois.