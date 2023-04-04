NORMAL — Illinois State University's Pride and Drag Royalty will present the 24th annual Charity Drag Show: A Galactic Performance from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
The event will take place in the Brown Ballroom of the Bone Student Center, and will be hosted by Sharon ShareAlike.
Performers include The Vixen, Auntie Heroine, Mahogany Knight, Freddie Fahrenheit, Portia Lynn Snaps, Selena Rivera, Azula Lynn, Izzy Fierce, Lola Zahor and Star Lyht.
Proceeds from the event will go toward the LGBTQIA+ Support Fund.
Tickets are $7 for students and $14 for the general public. Tickets can be purchased at the Welcome Desk of Bone Student Center, on Ticketmaster, or by calling 309-438-4636.
