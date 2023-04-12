NORMAL — An $800,000 Illinois Board of Higher Education grant was awarded to Illinois State University to support the continued education of early childhood teachers.

The funds are part of $3.37 million in IBHE Early Childhood Faculty Preparation Grants, which were awarded to four Illinois universities.

“The goal is to support talented early education teachers, so they can become higher education faculty,” Miranda Lin, who was the principal investigator on the ISU portion of the grant, said in a news release.

In February, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Smart Start Illinois, a multi-year plan to provide every Illinois child with access to preschool, increase funding to childcare providers and invest in newly expanded early childhood facilities. This includes a $250 million investment in programs for the 2024 fiscal year.

"But adding preschool seats only works if you have the staff to support them," Pritzker said in a news release. "These Early Childhood Faculty Preparation Grants will help expand our pool of providers — all while providing new opportunities for a diverse set of prospective early childhood educators."

ISU's grant will allow early childhood teachers and professionals to obtain a master's degree in teaching and learning with a focus on early childhood teacher preparation. The degree will be achievable through a streamlined, 15-month online program offered by the College of Education.

Tuition, fees and additional expenses such as laptops and childcare costs would be covered by the grant funding for selected applicants.

Rachel Hatch, assistant director of media relations for ISU, said 20 spots are available for the first cohort of the program. However, the university already has received 70 applications.

"(ISU) knows this is a program that's in demand for people," Hatch said.

The program will begin in May and end in August 2024.

The other three grant recipients are Lewis University, which received $358,390; National Louis University, which received about $1.2 million; and the University of Illinois at Chicago, which received about $1 million.

Altogether, the grants aim to support scholarships and other academic support for 78 students to earn master's degrees related to early childhood education.

