ISU Pride to stage annual Charity Drag Show Saturday night

The show begins at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Brown Ballroom at the Bone Student Center.

The headliner for this year's show is LaLa Ri, Ms. Congeniality from Season 13 of "RuPaul's Drag Race."

Additionally, Central Illinois Friends will be present with a free STI testing mobile unit.

Proceeds from the show will benefit the LGBTQ+ Student Support Fund at ISU.

Tickets are $7 for students and $10 for the public. Tickets can be purchased at the box office on the first floor of the Bone Student Center, or online at www.ticketmaster.com/event/07005C6EA236456F.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at (309) 820-3244.

