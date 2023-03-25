NORMAL — The Illinois State University Police Department has announced a new Redbird AWARE program.

The two-hour educational program will teach prevention techniques to all genders, with a goal to reduce exposure to violent situations.

The program will also introduce participants to basic self-defense options that could help avoid, escape and survive attacks.

The Community Engagement Unit will host a session from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, in the Escalante Conference Room in the Hewett-Manchester residence halls, 213 W. Mulberry St., Normal.

Those interested in participating can register through Redbird Life. The event is free and open to the public.

Groups wanting to schedule a program on a different date can contact the Community Engagement Unit at ISUPolice@IllinoisState.edu, fill out a web request form at Police.IllinoisState.edu, or register in the Safe Redbirds App.

Photos: Cornerstone Christian Academy wins super-sectionals over St. Francis De Sales at Illinois State University.