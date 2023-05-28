Admission is $5 for adults; $4 for children ages 5-12, seniors and ISU ID holders; and $3 for children ages 3-4. Cash or checks only. Tickets may be purchased next to the planetarium beginning 20 minutes before each show.
The planetarium is under the white-domed roof at the eastern end of Felmley Hall of Science Annex, at the intersection of College Avenue and School Street.
Thomas Willmitch, Illinois State University planetarium director, watches an image of an astronaut about to take a space walk during a demonstration of the planetarium's new Freefall Technologies projector. The device creates an image that fits the planetarium's 30-foot-wide dome.
Thomas Willmitch, Illinois State University planetarium director, talks about the advantages of the new Freefall Technologies projector. The Spitz A-3-P planetarium projector, which creates the night sky images, is at left.
Thomas Willmitch, Illinois State University planetarium director, watches the separation of a Saturn V rocket during a demonstration projection of the planetarium's new Freefall Technologies projector.
A computer monitor at Illinois State University planetarium displays the 2D view of a program run on the new Freefall Technologies projector. Once the image reaches the projector, a spherical mirror projects a correct image on the planetarium's screen.
A spherical projector brings new capabilities to the Illinois State University Planetarium.
Thomas Willmitch, Illinois State University planetarium director, watches a clip of SpaceShipOne during a demonstration projection of the planetarium's new Freefall Technologies projector.
A spherical mirror on the Freefall Technologies projector, lower right, fills the 30-foot dome at Illinois State University planetarium with images.
Thomas Willmitch, Illinois State University planetarium director, watches a display of the image projected with the planetarium's new Freefall Technologies spherical projector.
Thomas Willmitch, Illinois State University planetarium director, controls the planetarium's projection equipment.
Thomas Willmitch, Illinois State University planetarium director, talks about seating changes that will be required as the planetarium updates its programming.
The Spitz A-3-P planetarium projector creates the night sky images for Illinois State University's planetarium.
