Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

NORMAL — The Illinois State University Planetarium will present the full-dome show "Sunstruck!" starting May 31 through July 28.

Showtimes will be 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and 7:30 p.m. on Fridays. There will be no shows June 21 and 23.

The show focuses on the birth of the sun, Earth and the solar system; how the sun came to support life on Earth; how it threatens life today; and how its energy will fade away.

Admission is $5 for adults; $4 for children ages 5-12, seniors and ISU ID holders; and $3 for children ages 3-4. Cash or checks only. Tickets may be purchased next to the planetarium beginning 20 minutes before each show.

The planetarium is under the white-domed roof at the eastern end of Felmley Hall of Science Annex, at the intersection of College Avenue and School Street.

Visit news.illinoisstate.edu for more information.

Close 040716-blm-loc-7planetarium Thomas Willmitch, Illinois State University planetarium director, watches a clip of SpaceShipOne during a demonstration projection of the planetarium's new Freefall Technologies projector. 040716-blm-loc-1planetarium Thomas Willmitch, Illinois State University planetarium director, watches an image of an astronaut about to take a space walk during a demonstration of the planetarium's new Freefall Technologies projector. The device creates an image that fits the planetarium's 30-foot-wide dome. 040716-blm-loc-2planetarium Thomas Willmitch, Illinois State University planetarium director, talks about the advantages of the new Freefall Technologies projector. The Spitz A-3-P planetarium projector, which creates the night sky images, is at left. 040716-blm-loc-3planetarium A spherical mirror on the Freefall Technologies projector, lower right, fills the 30-foot dome at Illinois State University planetarium with images. 040716-blm-loc-5planetarium Thomas Willmitch, Illinois State University planetarium director, watches a display of the image projected with the planetarium's new Freefall Technologies spherical projector. 040716-blm-loc-6planetarium Thomas Willmitch, Illinois State University planetarium director, watches the separation of a Saturn V rocket during a demonstration projection of the planetarium's new Freefall Technologies projector. 040716-blm-loc-4planetarium A computer monitor at Illinois State University planetarium displays the 2D view of a program run on the new Freefall Technologies projector. Once the image reaches the projector, a spherical mirror projects a correct image on the planetarium's screen. 040716-blm-loc-8planetarium Thomas Willmitch, Illinois State University planetarium director, controls the planetarium's projection equipment. 040716-blm-loc-9planetarium Thomas Willmitch, Illinois State University planetarium director, talks about seating changes that will be required as the planetarium updates its programming. 040716-blm-loc-10planetarium The Spitz A-3-P planetarium projector creates the night sky images for Illinois State University's planetarium. Photos: New projector at ISU Planetarium A spherical projector brings new capabilities to the Illinois State University Planetarium. 040716-blm-loc-7planetarium Thomas Willmitch, Illinois State University planetarium director, watches a clip of SpaceShipOne during a demonstration projection of the planetarium's new Freefall Technologies projector. 040716-blm-loc-1planetarium Thomas Willmitch, Illinois State University planetarium director, watches an image of an astronaut about to take a space walk during a demonstration of the planetarium's new Freefall Technologies projector. The device creates an image that fits the planetarium's 30-foot-wide dome. 040716-blm-loc-2planetarium Thomas Willmitch, Illinois State University planetarium director, talks about the advantages of the new Freefall Technologies projector. The Spitz A-3-P planetarium projector, which creates the night sky images, is at left. 040716-blm-loc-3planetarium A spherical mirror on the Freefall Technologies projector, lower right, fills the 30-foot dome at Illinois State University planetarium with images. 040716-blm-loc-5planetarium Thomas Willmitch, Illinois State University planetarium director, watches a display of the image projected with the planetarium's new Freefall Technologies spherical projector. 040716-blm-loc-6planetarium Thomas Willmitch, Illinois State University planetarium director, watches the separation of a Saturn V rocket during a demonstration projection of the planetarium's new Freefall Technologies projector. 040716-blm-loc-4planetarium A computer monitor at Illinois State University planetarium displays the 2D view of a program run on the new Freefall Technologies projector. Once the image reaches the projector, a spherical mirror projects a correct image on the planetarium's screen. 040716-blm-loc-8planetarium Thomas Willmitch, Illinois State University planetarium director, controls the planetarium's projection equipment. 040716-blm-loc-9planetarium Thomas Willmitch, Illinois State University planetarium director, talks about seating changes that will be required as the planetarium updates its programming. 040716-blm-loc-10planetarium The Spitz A-3-P planetarium projector creates the night sky images for Illinois State University's planetarium.