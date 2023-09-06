NORMAL — The Illinois State University Planetarium will present "Out There — The Quest for Extrasolar Worlds," starting Friday, Sept. 8.

The show will run through Nov. 11, with show times at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

There will be no showings Sept. 15-23 and Oct. 27-28.

The show explores how curiosity has driven us to look outward since the start of humanity and how today we are discovering new and distant worlds with the hope of finding extraordinary forms of life beyond imagination.

Visit news.illinoisstate.edu for more information.

