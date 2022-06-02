ISU Planetarium opens 'Flight Adventures' summer series

NORMAL — The Illinois State University Planetarium begins its summer season a week early with "Flight Adventures," a show that welcomes families and young audiences to explore the history of manned flight.

"The seats towards the back tend to be the better ones, since it's all going to happen overhead, but that puts it in front of you as well," said planetarium director Tom Willmitch.

Willmitch said the summer season starts slow, but audiences soon grow.

"This show, pretty quickly, gets to be popular. I think they like the air conditioning," he said.

"Flight Adventures" will air every Wednesday at 2 p.m. and Friday at 7:30 p.m. until July 22.

The show, created by the Children's Museum of Indianapolis, follows a child and her grandfather as they journey through the ages and learn about humanity's quest to travel the skies.

Willmitch said he selected the show intending to draw younger audiences.

"This show I thought was just a little bit more younger-person-friendly," he said, "and it seemed perfect for the summer."

Bryce Heiniger, a sophomore geography major at ISU, works in the planetarium. He said he likes giving "star talks" to audiences after the shows, where he talks about constellations and deep space objects that might be in the night sky.

"They see a show and see how it applies to them here in town," he said.

Tickets for planetarium shows are available for cash purchase in the ISU Planetarium gift shop in Felmley Hall off West College Avenue.

