ISU, Heartland College announce closures for weather

NORMAL — Illinois State University is closing Thursday and Heartland Community College is closing Thursday and Friday due to expected weather as a winter storm moves through the area.

Thursday was the last day ISU was planned to be open before winter closure. Offices are expected to reopen Jan. 3, 2023, and students will return to classes Jan 17, 2023.

Only weather-essential personnel should go to campus on Thursday. All other employees, including those working remotely, are not required to work if their shifts start after 6 a.m. Thursday. Those whose shifts start before 6 a.m. should still report as scheduled and then will be released at 6 a.m. when the closure begins.

The last day of classes at ISU was Dec. 10, with final exams and the fall semester wrapping up Dec. 16.

At Heartland, campus facilities at all locations will be closed and employees are not to report to work Thursday and Friday, unless contacted by their supervisor. No classes are scheduled. Any scheduled appointments during this time are canceled.

The college is scheduled to reopen after winter break on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

