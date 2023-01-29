ISU cheerleaders welcome young fans for clinic

NORMAL — Illinois State University Cheer trained a new batch of Redbird fans during a Cheer Clinic on Sunday ahead of a halftime performance at the men's basketball game later that day.

Lauren Morris, head cheer coach, said they had almost 100 families sign up to bring their children, ages 4 through 12, to learn with the ISU cheer squad at Horton Field House.

"It's awesome to have all these kids here," Morris said in the crowded gymnasium. "We're basically building the fanbase for Redbird Athletics."

Students involved with ISU Cheer led the young participants through various drills in preparation for their big performance.

Lucy Comins of ISU Cheer said, "We're staging them some stunts, tumbling and jumps."

She said early-age cheer clinics are what motivated her to pursue the sport.

"(The clinic) is honestly something special," Comins said, "because I remember. When I was their age, I would look up to cheerleaders, like myself, and I would try to be them."

She said, "It's really awesome to see them excited and happy to be here."

Cecily Munoz said she brought three of her children to the clinic.

"I have three daughters here that are participating: 12, 11 and 8 (years old)," she said.

Munoz said, "It's exciting. I feel like it gives them something to look forward to if this is something they want to do in their future. It gives them a skill, and it gives them an experience."

Comins said this was the second such clinic this academic year, with the other one held during the football season.

Cheerleader Brynn Messenger said the process has improved.

"This is the first time where I've been a part of the team that we've done it for basketball," Messenger said. "I feel like we've got a new routine down with them, so it's been a lot more cohesive this year."

Morris said clinics like this benefit all parties involved.

"It's just a great thing for the community, to really be involved with the kids and be hands-on teaching them," she said. "It really helps out the cheerleaders, as well, in educating kids."

ISU freshman Joey Kall said this was his first teaching experience.

"I think it's really cool," Kall said, "future Redbirds, people who look up to us (and) getting to work with them. It makes it feel inspirational."

Messenger added, "It's always a good time seeing future Redbird cheerleaders."

Close 1 of 7 Comins 2 Lucy Comins, center, leads a group of participants in cheer training Sunday at Horton Field House. Messenger and Kall Brynn Messenger, left, and Joey Kall watch children participate in a cheer clinic Sunday at Horton Field House. Tumbling Children ages 4 to 12 years old participate in a cheer clinic Sunday hosted by Illinois State University Cheer at Horton Field House. Stunt 1 Brevyn, 4, participates in stunting practice during an Illinois State University cheer clinic Sunday at Horton Field House. Munoz and Jamison Cecily Munoz, left, and Jae Jamison each brought their children to an Illinois State University cheer clinic Sunday at Horton Field House. Comins 1 Lucy Comins helped teach child participants how to perform various cheers during an Illinois State University Cheer clinic Sunday at Horton Field House. Stunt 2 Kailey, 4, practicing stunting during an Illinois State University cheer clinic Sunday at Horton Field House. ISU Cheer Clinic Jan. 29 Illinois State University Cheer trained a new batch of Redbird fans during a Cheer Clinic on Sunday ahead of a halftime performance at the men's basketball game later that day. 1 of 7 Comins 2 Lucy Comins, center, leads a group of participants in cheer training Sunday at Horton Field House. Messenger and Kall Brynn Messenger, left, and Joey Kall watch children participate in a cheer clinic Sunday at Horton Field House. Tumbling Children ages 4 to 12 years old participate in a cheer clinic Sunday hosted by Illinois State University Cheer at Horton Field House. Stunt 1 Brevyn, 4, participates in stunting practice during an Illinois State University cheer clinic Sunday at Horton Field House. Munoz and Jamison Cecily Munoz, left, and Jae Jamison each brought their children to an Illinois State University cheer clinic Sunday at Horton Field House. Comins 1 Lucy Comins helped teach child participants how to perform various cheers during an Illinois State University Cheer clinic Sunday at Horton Field House. Stunt 2 Kailey, 4, practicing stunting during an Illinois State University cheer clinic Sunday at Horton Field House.