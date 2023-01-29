ISU cheerleaders welcome young fans for clinic

"(The clinic) is honestly something special," Comins said, "because I remember. When I was their age, I would look up to cheerleaders, like myself, and I would try to be them."
She said, "It's really awesome to see them excited and happy to be here."
Cecily Munoz said she brought three of her children to the clinic.
"I have three daughters here that are participating: 12, 11 and 8 (years old)," she said.
Munoz said, "It's exciting. I feel like it gives them something to look forward to if this is something they want to do in their future. It gives them a skill, and it gives them an experience."
Comins said this was the second such clinic this academic year, with the other one held during the football season.
Cheerleader Brynn Messenger said the process has improved.
"This is the first time where I've been a part of the team that we've done it for basketball," Messenger said. "I feel like we've got a new routine down with them, so it's been a lot more cohesive this year."
Morris said clinics like this benefit all parties involved.
"It's just a great thing for the community, to really be involved with the kids and be hands-on teaching them," she said. "It really helps out the cheerleaders, as well, in educating kids."
ISU freshman Joey Kall said this was his first teaching experience.
"I think it's really cool," Kall said, "future Redbirds, people who look up to us (and) getting to work with them. It makes it feel inspirational."
Messenger added, "It's always a good time seeing future Redbird cheerleaders."
Lucy Comins, center, leads a group of participants in cheer training Sunday at Horton Field House.