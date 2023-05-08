NORMAL — Former U.S. Ambassador Geeta Pasi was appointed the inaugural Donald F. McHenry Visiting Professor in Diplomacy and International Affairs at Illinois State University.

The professorship was named in honor of McHenry, an ISU alumnus who served as the ambassador and the United States' permanent representative to the United Nations. McHenry also would serve in former President Jimmy Carter's cabinet from 1979 to 1981.

“Illinois State students will benefit greatly from Geeta Pasi’s incredible knowledge and experience,” Interim President Aondover Tarhule said in a news release. “We are grateful to Donald McHenry for his generosity and foresight that will continue to enrich our classrooms and campus community.”

Pasi most recently served as the U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia until 2022 and had previously served as ambassador to the countries of Chad from 2016 to 2018 and Djibouti from 2011 to 2014. She also served as the principal deputy assistant secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs, which developed and advanced U.S. policy in Africa.

She also had overseas postings in Cameroon, Romania, Germany, Bangladesh, Ghana and India with a focus on human rights, democracy and humanitarian work.

Pasi has received numerous awards for her service, including the Presidential Rank Award, which is awarded to high-performing senior U.S. government employees.