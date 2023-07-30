NORMAL — Former employees, friends and family members of the Illinois Soldiers' and Sailors' Children's School will host a reunion from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Community Activity Center, 1110 Douglas St., Normal.

Attendees will have the opportunity to share stories, photos and scrapbooks, and roam the grounds of the place that once was home to thousands of children.

The Circle of Friendship at One Normal Plaza was dedicated in 2008 to honor the children who lived at the ISSCS from 1869 to 1979. The site is now home to the Bloom Community School.

Reservations for the reunion can be made by calling 309-275-1748. Reservations must be made by Aug. 26. Leave name and call back number.

