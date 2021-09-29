Investigation continues in death of ISU grad student Jelani Day

 Skip to main content
Bloomington police Officer John Fermon during a press conference discusses the search for Jelani Day, the Illinois State University student who went missing last month. Officials on Thursday said a body found in the Illinois River near Peru is Day.

BLOOMINGTON — Several police agencies are continuing to investigate the death of 25-year-old Jelani Day, who was studying speech pathology at Illinois State University before his disappearance last month.

Authorities announced Thursday, Sept. 23, that a body pulled three weeks earlier from the Illinois River in Peru was confirmed to be Day

A public memorial event for Day has been scheduled for Oct. 9 in Danville.

A poster-tribute of Day was removed by Town of Normal staff Wednesday from the west side of the building at 104 E. Beaufort St. in Normal. The Town said on Facebook that it "recognizes this piece as an expression of grief over a tragic situation and respectfully preserved the tribute."

The post added the Town is working with ISU to explore options for sharing it on campus.

On Friday, detectives with the Peru Police Department asked the public via a Facebook post to identify a person seen on video knocking on a door.

The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Wednesday that investigators have identified and interviewed that person, adding he is not a suspect and no longer a person of interest in the investigation. The statement said police have verified the man was in the area for employment-related matters.

OUR VIEW: Jelani Day, family deserve answers

Peru Police Chief Bob Pyszka said Saturday the recording was taken at a LaSalle home and was shown to Day’s family, who had indicated the person shown was not Jelani Day.

The video has since been removed from PPD’s Facebook page.

Activists, leaders celebrated by Bloomington-Normal NAACP

On Monday, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that law enforcement from multiple agencies are meeting daily to follow up on leads and search for answers and evidence in the investigation.

Those agencies include the sheriff’s office, Illinois State Police, Peru Police, LaSalle Police, and the Bloomington Police Department. They’re also being assisted by the FBI’s Behavior Analysis Unit.

FBI Public Affairs Officer Becky Cramblit told The Pantagraph that the FBI's BAU is involved in the case, but could not provide further details on its involvement.

Cramblit clarified the BAU is run out of FBI Headquarters and not the Springfield field office.

LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch told The Pantagraph on Wednesday that no new information is available on the investigation. He said they are still waiting on toxicology reports, which are being completed out of state.

Missing ISU student identified after body found near Peru.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

