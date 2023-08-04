BLOOMINGTON — Interstate 55/74 on the west side of Bloomington reopened to traffic Friday afternoon after crews were called to a vehicle fire.

Around 9:45 a.m., Bloomington Township and Bloomington city firefighters were called to a semi truck engulfed in flame. The Normal Fire Department and Illinois State Police were also called to the scene.

Traffic in the inner lanes of the interstate, just north of the exit for West Market Street, were closed for about three hours to allow crews to work on the fire. The outer lanes remained open to traffic, northbound and southbound.

An ambulance was called to the scene, and paramedics treated the driver of the truck, according to a statement from the Bloomington Fire Department. No other vehicles were involved.

BFD said the truck was hauling frozen goods and no hazardous materials were on board.

Fire crews cleared the scene by about 12:20 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

