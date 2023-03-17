BLOOMINGTON — INtegRIty Counseling will host an open house and auction event from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.

The Bloomington nonprofit, which will soon celebrate its ninth anniversary of service, aims to provide "stigma-free mental health support for all," especially the uninsured or underinsured.

Since December 2020, the organization has sought local artists to decorate ceramic piggy banks, which were hosted by local businesses as a fundraising activity. The auction event will give attendees the opportunity to bid on the banks.

The auction will begin at 2:45 p.m. The event will be held at INtegRIty's main office and their new community space, 502 S. Morris, Suites D & G, in Bloomington.

All ages are welcome and light refreshments will be provided. No registration is necessary.

Visit integrityhelps.org or call 309-827-9100 for more information.

