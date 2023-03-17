BLOOMINGTON — INtegRIty Counseling will host an open house and auction event from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.
The Bloomington nonprofit, which will soon celebrate its ninth anniversary of service, aims to provide "stigma-free mental health support for all," especially the uninsured or underinsured.
Since December 2020, the organization has sought local artists to decorate ceramic piggy banks, which were hosted by local businesses as a fundraising activity. The auction event will give attendees the opportunity to bid on the banks.
The auction will begin at 2:45 p.m. The event will be held at INtegRIty's main office and their new community space, 502 S. Morris, Suites D & G, in Bloomington.
All ages are welcome and light refreshments will be provided. No registration is necessary.
Visit
integrityhelps.org or call 309-827-9100 for more information.
Watch now: Photos from Shop Small. Shop Local. Shop for a Cause
Melanie Rust, Erika Zilm (La La Boutique)
Christina Rogers (Refine 309), Heather Young (OhmFit Activewear)
Tandy Chaszar, Erin Dillard (Garden of Beadin’)
Karen Carls, Maggie Couch (Serenity MedSpa)
Andrea Bjorkman, Becky Hill
Jan Capodice, Cindy Diekhoff, Ray Reed
Gretchen Poindexter, Megan Gibson
Alyssa Casey with Mowgli (Mowgli Outfitters)
Abbey Bangert, Ellen Springer
Julie Nelson, Bobby Poplett
Christine, Carol and Roger Elliott
Stephanie and Abbie Williams (Apricot Lane)
Roger Elliott, Julie Kubsch, Vicki Tilton
Celebrity bartender Darrel Rust
Sam Kirkton, Jill Eichholz
Stephanie Alcorn, Heather Withers
Jessica Davis, Amanda Padgitt
Lori Passalacqua, Kaitlynn Stigall
Mackenzie Nelson, founder of S.A.D. (Stay Another Day)
Laurie Bederka, Julie Thompson
Kate Deardorff, Leslie Blockman, Christina Vilsmeyer
Almost 200 attendees shopped this first-time event
Melanie Rust of La La Boutique helping a shopper
Melanie Rust and Erika Zilm of La La Boutique ringing up merchandise
Lauren Hart, Kate Greene, Georgia Thomson
Beth Skolmoski, Kellie Franks
Alicia Birky, Sue Fry, Denise Geske
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.