BLOOMINGTON — INtegRIty Counseling will host a 5K and Self-Care Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
INtegRIty has provided counseling, education and outreach services for the uninsured and underinsured in McLean County since 2014.
The event is to support their vision of "stigma-free mental health support for all."
The 5K will begin at 10 a.m. Participants can walk or run, and will receive a T-shirt. Registration is $20 and can be completed at bit.ly/Integ5K.
The proceeds from the event will directly support the organization. The race will begin and end at the nonprofit's office, 502 S. Morris Ave., Suite D.
The fair is free and open to the public, and will include free massages and yoga. Food trucks and other local vendors will be available.
Volunteers can sign up at bit.ly/help5K.
For more information, visit integrityhelps.org or call 309-827-9100.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352.
