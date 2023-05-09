BLOOMINGTON — INtegRIty Counseling will host a 5K and Self-Care Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

INtegRIty has provided counseling, education and outreach services for the uninsured and underinsured in McLean County since 2014.

The event is to support their vision of "stigma-free mental health support for all."

The 5K will begin at 10 a.m. Participants can walk or run, and will receive a T-shirt. Registration is $20 and can be completed at bit.ly/Integ5K.

The proceeds from the event will directly support the organization. The race will begin and end at the nonprofit's office, 502 S. Morris Ave., Suite D.

The fair is free and open to the public, and will include free massages and yoga. Food trucks and other local vendors will be available.

Volunteers can sign up at bit.ly/help5K.

For more information, visit integrityhelps.org or call 309-827-9100.

Watch the fun from MIRA's 2nd Annual Derby Karen Stailey-Lander, Michelle Gudgel, Jana Mortimer Rhendy Bradshaw, Xavier Cruz Jessica Sigler, Carrie Tinucci-Troll, Samantha Walden, Grace Nichols Garrett VonDerHeide, Amy Miller, Brandon Shaffer, Amanda Wycoff-Neaves, Ed Neaves Jackie Jackson, Diane Cote, Meenu Bhaskar Kathi and Robert Miller, Morgan Wilson, Karen Wilson Amanda Willette, Carrie and Dennis Stevenson Kristen Haas-Oliver, Brian Riley, Tracy Haas-Riley Cheryl Magnuson, Jessica and Steve Devore Randy Clark Marie Denzer-Farley, Amy Glasscock Jim and Abby Spachman Kindi and Anne Bliss Derby Race Jessica Devore, Tracy Patkunas Amanda Willette, Caroline Bird Dan Kniery, Tom Krieger Dan Slagell, Tina Marlett Valerie Hutchfield, Kathy DiCiaula, Valerie Curry Derby Race Suzi Nafziger, Sandy Vick