Inside the CornBelters' dugout, 'where baseball grows'

NORMAL — The crack of a bat. The slap of a leather mitt. The low hum of a crowd.

How do you put baseball into words? How can you encapsulate everything that this kids' game represents, its unique space in the collective American consciousness, its history and impact on our society from the first games played during the Civil War to Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in the 1940s, and the multi-generational simplicity of playing a game of catch?

Here’s the thing about baseball. It doesn’t matter what level of sport it is, from Little League to the majors: Whenever someone steps on the pitcher’s mound across from someone else in the batter’s box, it draws a crowd.

As it is said in "Field of Dreams," the 1989 cinematic homage to America's pastime: "If you build it, they will come."

The Normal CornBelters are part of the Prospect League. This independent league, according to its website, "is a top summer collegiate wood bat baseball league."

They aim to accomplish three things: affordable baseball for families, summer play for college athletes and to "provide a venue to allow MLB Scouts to watch collegiate prospects using wood bats against live pitching in competition."

Friday, Aug. 5, was the penultimate game of the CornBelters’ season. They were kind enough to let two Pantagraph journalists into their dugout to get a feel for the game from the vantage of those closest to it.

The story is part of our "Off Limits" series, which explores spaces that the general public cannot typically access.

And on this particular night, the CornBelters’ magic number is one. If they win this game against the Lafayette Aviators, they go to the playoffs.

Play ball

The summer sun beats down as the crowd, young and old, has only just finished filing into their seats at the end of the first inning, scoreless. From the CornBelters’ first-base dugout, a smattering of young men, all in their early 20s, don their white and black-billed ball caps, pick up their weathered mitts and take the field.

There’s a small amount of time between innings, just enough for the umpires to confer about their scorecards and a little music to play. But almost every player is on the field tossing the ball around before an umpire calls "TIME!" and all but nine of the white-clad CornBelters return to their dugout.

Looking around, the scene is not entirely dissimilar to what may be seen on TV. There is a long, wooden bench with two levels, the upper one for equipment — mitts, helmets, batting gloves and water coolers — but also the odd player keeping an eye level with the field, watching footwork, the way the ball bounces.

The majority stand against the railing, arms crossed and chewing on anything they can sink their teeth into — sunflower seeds, bubble gum, the occasional hot dog bribe from a young fan.

These brave youngsters stand on the far end, toward right field, leaning over the fence to the dugout and calling out to players: "No. 17! Hey, No. 17! Can I get a ball?" No. 17, Chase Gockel, eventually relents and accepts the bribe, and then again, and again, and again …

After so many hot dogs throughout the game, CornBelter Ryne Willard waxes poetically, "I feel like Joey Chestnut," the award-winning American competitive eater.

Bottom of the second

The shadows have eclipsed the pitcher’s mound. As the heat just begins to dissipate, the CornBelters and their faithful are hoping for a long offensive inning to catch their breath. The only reprieve from the heat in the dugout is a large fan where players hang their batting gloves to dry out, a slight whiff of locker room perverting the air.

Cy Kerber hits a grounder to shortstop, a routine play generally scored 6-3.

But the shortstop throws the ball offline. It bounces under the first baseman’s glove and skips off the concrete dugout. Kerber reaches second base on the error only to hear the encouraging "Hey! Wake Up!" from his teammates.

What started as a hopeful frame with no outs and a runner in scoring position rapidly thins with back-to-back lineouts, causing the long and lanky Willard to ask no one in particular, "Hey bud, can you get us some runs?" just before the designated hitter, Zach Goodman, strikes out swinging.

Back in the dugout, Goodman commiserates with Bode Gebbink. "It’s not a very good curveball," says Goodman, "so I was just sitting on it." He takes a drink of water and says, "Sorry I suck," before Gebbink reassures him, "It’s something different."

Small-town roots

The Corn Crib, where the CornBelters play, evokes the same nostalgia and love of the game that has inspired Major League Baseball to host its own "Field of Dreams," first in 2021 and then again last week. The field, next to the historic site of filming in Dyersville, Iowa, only seats about 8,000 people and is literally in the middle of a cornfield. This year's game featured the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.

Cubs radio broadcaster Ron Kumer, who grew up in Illinois, repeatedly noted how that field reminded him of so many small towns he played in as a kid.

The Corn Crib was built in 2010 when the team was founded. It sits on land owned by Heartland Community College, which also uses the stadium.

Brad Yochum is an intern at the Corn Crib, but is originally from Buffalo, New York.

"I’ve never seen a baseball team like this," he said. He said the team was special because it honored a plant, an agricultural industry, instead of animal themes like the Cubs or the Cardinals.

Jarrett Rodgers is the team's director of ticketing. "It’s very surreal to walk in the ballpark every day (for work)," he said. He noted the team has such high turnover that they practically have a new team every year. He said players are always coming through and moving up in their careers.

Because of this, Rodgers said, fans do not have a chance to know the players. So they focus on the mascot: Corny, a green-and-yellow dinosaur.

"That’s our boss," Rodgers said, pointing to a painting of Corny. The "Cornasaurus," he said, helps build their fan base. He said Corny is how they grow with the community.

All of this feeds into the CornBelters motto: "Where baseball grows."

Top of the third



The rows of corn out past center field cast ever longer shadows as the sun continues to dip below the horizon. The stadium lights are starting to have a greater effect.

A batter for the Aviators hits a long, high fly ball to right field. As soon as the ball leaves the bat, first baseman Kerber turns on his heels and sprints, head up and eyes on the ball, for 70 feet until he reaches the stadium railing and the ball falls out of play.

As Kerber jogs back to first base, Ryan Weaver calls from the dugout, "Hey 23, you’re my favorite player."

A few batters later, a triple and a walk put men on first and third with one out, a palpable sense of danger in the scoreless game.

There’s a pickoff move to first from the pitcher, Nathaniel Garard. Kerber catches the man in a rundown between first and second, tags him out and throws to the plate where catcher John Stallcup tags out the runner at home. Double play; inning over.

Kerber jogs back to the dugout and Willard, Gockel, Weaver and Debbink jump up from their stoop at the top of the steps to let him back in, cheering, jeering and whooping the whole time.

Bottom of the third



Jake Munroe leads off the inning with a quiet walk. But then Jackson Blemler hits a scorching ball through the gap only for the right fielder to bobble it while the runners each advance 90 more feet.

Dominic DiLello fails to advance the runners on a high pop fly. But then, Peyton Dillingham, with his big bat, walks to the plate. He had grounded out in the bottom of the first with a man in scoring position, a lost opportunity.

About an hour earlier, before the game started, Dillingham was taking batting practice with Blemler. His stance was taught, squat and rigid. There was no extra movement; he stood coiled like a spring, ready to swing and thwack. Blemler grabbed another ball and tossed it to the burly, open-chested man and thwack. Even though Blemler stood behind a protective netting, he flinched every time Dillingham crushed a ball.

Now, there’s a buzz in the dugout as Dillingham steps into the batter’s box with runners on second and third. After a beat, so fast the eye has a hard time tracking it, bam, like a rocket, the ball soars over the infielders and lands safely in center field. Munroe and Blemler score easily while Dillingham stands on first.

And it feels like the floodgates open. Ben Higgins singles, forces an error and advances to second. Kerber reaches first on a fielder’s choice and the bags are loaded. Stallcup walks in a run, only for Will Henson to strike out swinging.

Two outs, and Goodman comes back up to bat.

In the locker room before the game, he joked about how he was going to have a bad night. It’s not very well ventilated and smells just like a locker room would: musty, dank and sour. Goodman looked down, fiddling with some piece of equipment, as he talked self-deprecatingly about his offense, his bat and his running…

Goodman swings, sending a soft, slow roller down the third-base line, and it looks like the Aviators are going to get out with minimal damage, until it doesn’t.

Immediately after Goodman makes contact, he drops his bat, and, like a bull out of the gate — he charges, head down, arms pumping. In that moment, it doesn’t feel like Goodman is running toward first; rather, he’s pulling the base, earth and all toward himself — forcing "safe" to him with sheer will of force; one run batted in, Goodman safe at first as he beats the throw.

You could say it was the forced errors. You could accuse the CornBelters of not getting any real hits. But ask any coach, from PONY leagues all the way to the majors, it’s the team that stays locked in mentally from first pitch to 27th out that wins the game.

A game of catch

So what is baseball distilled into its simplest form? What happens if you take away the crowd, the bases, the fielders, the umpires and the batter? You’re left with two people, a ball and a couple of gloves. It’s almost instinctive, then: Have a catch.

Before the game, Weaver spent a few moments playing catch with a fan.

Snap. Grab. Throw.

Snap. Grab. Throw.

Snap ... grab … throw.

It’s almost meditative in its simplicity. In this rhythmic movement of snap, grab and throw, there is a calming, contemplative, almost intangible space. It is peace and tranquility: keep your eye on the ball, reach out to meet it or you’ll drop it — steady the rhythm: snap, grab, throw.

Now add everything that is baseball back to the equation: the lights, the crowd, the cheers, the sweat and dirt on the uniforms, the helmet and the batting gloves, the weight of the bat — and run down the first base line trying to beat out the opponents’ rhythm — reach first base.

Maybe that’s what Goodman and Dillingham did at the plate. Maybe that’s why they play catch between innings, to find that peace and center themselves. Maybe, just maybe, in that moment when the pitch comes to them, they can see the simplicity of the game and know where the ball is going before it does. They take a breath, and, breaking the spell — swing.

Who knows?

The CornBelters would go on to win this game, but they lost in the first game of playoffs.

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

After the third inning ends, Goodman walks to the youngsters at the far end of the dugout. One of them is wearing a Colorado Rockies hat.

"Are you from Colorado?" he asks. The fan indicates no.

"I’m from Denver," Goodman says. The fan must have said something like "good game," but you can’t hear it over the crowd and the fans.

"Glad you’re enjoying it. I like your hat," Goodman says.

That’s baseball — a kid’s game: sharing memories, not taking life too seriously, just taking an evening off.

Or, as Weaver put it in the top of the first, "Let’s just have fun!"

Welcome to the ball game.