Initiative aims to ensure McLean County past is honored, preserved

BLOOMINGTON — Tucked away in the Briarwood subdivision, at the border between Bloomington and Normal, there stands a worn monolith with faded writing.

There is no marker, no plaque and seemingly no explanation as to what or why it is. It stands, strangely, next to the road between two houses.

But it’s actually the remnants of a Civil War memorial built in the 19th century in Franklin Park.

Norris Porter, director of development and interim executive director at the McLean County Museum of History, said it was moved to Briarwood in 1914 when developer Mark E. Evans planned the subdivision.

“We just had somebody donate an old drawing of what the subdivision should have looked like, which included a park that made it into the final version,” Porter said. “That park entrance would have been where that monument is at.”

Without knowing that, the monument is just another oddity — something the museum’s leadership wants to change.

There are several such places of historical significance in the county that Porter and his team are working to recognize and refurbish. Many of the locations need restoration, while some just require the addition of historical markers explaining their significance.

The project is being made possible by the contributions of anonymous donors with connections to the museum’s former executive director, Barbara Dunbar. The out-of-state couple visited the museum in 2021 and were saddened to see that age had deteriorated the painted names on the World War II memorial on the museum’s east side, Porter said.

The donors committed to providing over $80,000 to cover the cost of installing bronze tablets with raised names to the World War II memorial. That work was completed this summer, and the memorial was rededicated in a ceremony Nov. 5.

But the donors took their gifts a step further. They agreed to offer matching funds up to $30,000 to be used in refurbishing other historical markers in McLean County.

Barbara Dunbar served the museum from 1975 to 1987 and is credited with leading its transformation into a professional, nationally accredited institution. She died on Aug. 11, 1995.

“If we are able to raise over $60,000, we’ll be able to accomplish the first 11 projects that we’ve had initiated,” Porter said. “If we can hit $100,000, then we have this vision of including an online experience around the museum that we’re going to call ‘The Walk of Heroes.’”

The web-based mobile experience would allow visitors to use their personal devices to learn about McLean County veterans and their roles in past conflicts.

First, though, Porter said he wants to work with the McLean County community to raise money for existing projects.

Recently, he took a Pantagraph journalist on a tour of the various sites.

Bloomington-Normal

Korea & Vietnam Memorial Bronze Markers

In addition to installing bronze plaques for World War II soldiers from McLean County, the museum recently installed two bronze markers for service members who died in the Korean and Vietnam wars. They are on the south of the museum square at the corner of Washington and Main streets.

Civil War Memorial Remnant Descriptive Marker

This structure in the Briarwood subdivision was once carved with the names of men from the county who fought and died in the Civil War. Time and the elements have broken the monument and faded the names.

The museum plans to add a plaque describing the remnant’s significance, as well as a relief of its original form.

Improvements to McLean County Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument

The monument in the northeast corner of Miller Park was dedicated on Memorial Day 1913. It lists the names of 6,053 local residents who served in the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Black Hawk War, Mexican War, Civil War and Spanish-American War.

Unfortunately, the 78-foot-tall structure has suffered from vandalism over the years. Porter said parts of it have been stolen and need to be replaced; the cracked mosaic tile floor needs work, and some graffiti needs to be removed. The eight bronze tablets, stained by people urinating on them over the years, need to be refinished.

“Looking for Lincoln” Jesse Fell Marker

The sign at Broadway and Irving streets in Normal marks the site of the home of Jesse Fell, founder of the town and Illinois State University. Fell’s home served as a gathering place for Lincoln’s supporters as they planned strategies for his presidential run.

The sign has suffered vandalism and needs to be replaced, Porter said. Parts have been stolen or covered in graffiti.

Simon Malone Marker

Malone was a formerly enslaved man who served in the Union Army during the Civil War. After the war, in 1869, he purchased the first house built by an African American in Normal at 504 Kingsley Ave.

He lived in the house until his death in 1925. The house burned down in the 1980s, and a shopping center sits on the site now. Kingsley Elementary School, across the street, has agreed to house the historic marker explaining Malone’s historical significance in McLean County.

Booker T. Washington Home for Colored Children Marker

The home was built in the early 1900s and originally named the McLean County Home for Colored Children. It was a segregated group home for underprivileged, impoverished, neglected and unwanted children. In 1942, it was renamed for Booker T. Washington, a Black leader who advocated a social philosophy of “self-reliance born of hard work.”

The museum plans to install a marker on a plot of land near the intersection of MacArthur Avenue and Livingston Street on Bloomington’s west side, the original site of the home.

Outside the Twin Cities

Kickapoo Stockade Marker Repair

In the middle of a farm field, a 32-by-32-foot plot of land co-owned by the county and the Kickapoo tribe recognizes the indigenous people who lived in McLean County before white settlers.

In 1905, the county placed a 3,000-pound marker where the Kickapoo once had their horse stockade, Porter said. The stockade was part of the Grand Village of the Kickapoo, an area northeast of current-day LeRoy.

The county recently restored and reset the massive marker.

Kickapoo Memorial Boulder Relocation

A large boulder, inscribed with the story of the Grand Village of the Kickapoo, was placed at the site in 1998 when two acres of Native land were made available as a private Pow Wow Park.

New landowners had expressed their intent to turn the park into farmland, so the boulder was recently moved to West Park, named for Simeon Henry West.

West gave the park to the county in 1906, Porter said. He was a wealthy spiritualist who felt a strong connection to the Kickapoo tribe. West donated the park as a nature preservation that cannot be developed or altered from its natural state, Porter said.

Local laborers helped to move the boulder to the park, but museum officials say it needs to be pinned and reset on a concrete pad with a descriptive marker.

Kickapoo State of Illinois Historic Marker

This is also in West Park. Officials hope to replace the original marker at the Grand Village Park, expanding it to a larger 250-word marker with more information about the Kickapoo and the location.

Kickapoo Roadside Marker

Porter said the museum is still seeking approval for this marker from the road commissioner in West Township. The goal is to install a road sign marker at an intersection roughly a quarter mile from West Park. The sign would share some of the Kickapoo’s history and point to other markers in the area.

