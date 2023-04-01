BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois reaction was mixed to the news of former President Donald Trump's indictment by a Manhattan grand jury.

Trump is set to be arraigned in the criminal case against him on Tuesday afternoon following his indictment Thursday, The Associated Press reported Friday. He is expected to plead not guilty.

"It is very historic to see any charges get pressed for a president, full-stop, which is pretty astounding," said Nate Vogel, 27, among residents who spoke to Pantagraph reporters on Thursday evening after the news broke. "I guess we'll see what happens."

Trump is indeed the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges. His indictment came after a grand jury probe into hush money paid during the 2016 presidential campaign to squelch allegations of an extramarital sexual encounter. The indictment itself has remained sealed, as is standard in New York before an arraignment.

The investigation dug into six-figure payments made to porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Both claim to have had sexual encounters with the married Trump years before he got into politics; he denies having sexual liaisons with either woman.

Trump also has denied any wrongdoing involving payments and has denounced the investigation as a “scam,” a “persecution,” an injustice. He argues that it is specifically designed to damage his 2024 presidential run. Within hours of the news breaking on Thursday, his campaign was noting the development in fundraising emails.

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, who represents the 15th Congressional District that covers much of Central Illinois, quickly spoke out in support of the former president, whose endorsement was likely critical in her June primary victory over former U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis.

Miller, an Oakland Republican, characterized the indictment as a political witch hunt.

"Every American should be concerned about this blatant political weaponization of the justice system," she said in a statement, alleging that the indictment was part of an effort by Democrats to remove their political opponents from the ballot.

Others felt differently. "He had it coming," said Kelsey Nava, 19, of LeRoy, "and I am glad there is finally some reckoning."

Residents who spoke to Pantagraph reporters expressed a range of opinions, from a belief that Trump "got a raw deal" to a sense that all politicians likely break campaign finance law. Many, however, were not willing to provide their names to the newspaper.

Several who were willing to go on the record expressed skepticism that the indictment would lead to substantive consequences.

"I feel like he’s gone through every legal thing possible so I don’t even know the significance of it anymore," said Madi Sapp, 19, of Decatur, who spoke to reporters on Illinois State University's campus. "I also don’t really think anything is going to actually come of it, but ... I kind of hope it does because then it’s proof that nobody can get away with anything.”

Nancy Tabb, 58, said she thought authorities had been looking for a reason to charge the former president.

"Not that I think it’s ‘trumped’ up; I don't think that," said Tabb, of Paris. "There could be something to it, but how many years ago has this been? I think now is not the time.”

Leaders of McLean County's Republican and Democratic parties agreed on one sentiment: If Trump committed a crime, he should be held accountable. Both also acknowledged that limited information was available Thursday evening, making it difficult to offer a full perspective on the situation.

Beyond that, their viewpoints diverged sharply.

McLean County Republican Party Chair Dennis Grundler said he saw a heavy dose of partisanship in the charges.

"I will say it just shows that the double standards are still very strong, that they would do stuff like that and they would never think about doing that to (former President) William Jefferson Clinton, and he did the same exact thing," Grundler said.

Some on social media in recent days have drawn comparisons between Trump's alleged hush money payments and Clinton's settlement with Paula Jones, an Arkansas state employee who accused the Democratic president of sexual harassment.

Clinton’s $850,000 payment to Jones in 1998 settled a civil lawsuit and was a matter of public record. The funds did not come from the government, nor did they amount to a campaign contribution.

Authorities say the payment in Trump’s case was through a shell company and reimbursed by Trump, whose company logged the reimbursements as legal expenses in the final weeks of his 2016 presidential campaign.

"I'm all for it if someone breaks the law, they need to be held accountable," Grundler said. "but why does it seem like it's only Republicans that are being held accountable?"

Because detailed information about the charges was not yet available, Grundler could not comment on specifics — but he said he was not against the indictment if evidence supported it.

"I'm for equal protection of the law and also for justice, so if he did something that's wrong, I'm all right with him being indicted," Grundler said. "I just wish it went every way, that's all."

McLean County Democratic Party Chair Patrick Cortesi said he believed Trump had been "skirting" the law for a while and it was time that justice was served.

"This country was founded on the rule of law, no matter how powerful a person is or thinks they are. No one should be above the law," Cortesi said. "So we'll let the process play out. I have faith and confidence in our judicial system to make this right, and if the indictment is proven correct, then I hope he will receive the justice that is deserved."

It's important for people to remember that the indictment is just the first step in a case against Trump, he said.

"We need to let the process play out; everybody's innocent until proven guilty," he said, "so even though we may not necessarily like a person, they're entitled to the same rules as everybody else."

Drew Zimmerman and The Associated Press contributed to this story.

