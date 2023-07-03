CHENOA — The Fourth of July in Chenoa is a festive time for longtime residents Gina and Gary Keneipp.
The couple has lived in the northern McLean County city, population roughly 1,700, for more than 50 years. And whenever Independence Day comes around, whether they're spending time the grandkids or making homemade ice cream after watching fireworks, they make sure it is always a special occasion.
"Ever since I've been here, Fourth of July has been big, so everybody has a great time here," said Gina Keneipp. "More people should come to Chenoa."
Festivities, including the annual 3rd of July Street Dance, kicked off Monday, with more action in store on Tuesday. At Chenoa City Park, a variety of vendors set up shop with wares from antiques, tools, and other knickknacks to clothing, jewelry, sculptures and gifts.
"We have so many families that come here to shop and eat in the pavilion and you'll see the kids around," said Melissa Cooper, member of the Fourth of July committee and a vendor herself.
Cooper said she sells loomigurumi — items created with a crochet technique that uses a type of of rubber bands to fashion various objects, animals and more — and helped invite and organize the other vendors at the event.
Having living in Chenoa for almost 30 years, Cooper said she remembers horseshoe competitions and other attractions at the Fourth of July festival before it got smaller.
This year, she hopes to see more people join in on the fun and support local organizations, including her own, Chenoa Shop-N-Go, which organizes events for vendors to sell their items and put some of their proceeds towards helping children get into sports and other extracurricular activities.
"We're not big enough to be a 501(c)3 or nonprofit or anything like that, but all of our proceeds that we bring in will go towards helping students get the equipment or pay the fees they need in order to play in sports," Cooper said.
Monday's activities also included live music from Breaking Storm, an ice cream social sponsored by the Chenoa Women's Club, the sale of pork chops and hot dogs and a friendly "house decorating contest" to see who had the most patriotic digs.
The Keneipps, whose yard at 421 Davis St. boasts a collection of flags, pinwheels and even an inflatable patriotic Mickey Mouse, claimed second place in the contest. First place went to Rob and Bev Pickett, 724 Warren St., and third place to John and Jackie Corrie, 801 Sheridan St.
Of course, it's all in the name of fun — which is why Gina Keneipp hoped she'd have more competition next year. Only three homes were entered.
"I don't know if they don't know about it or if they just don't want to be judged, but I wish more people would do it," she said.
On Tuesday, the vendor fair opens at 9 a.m. in the park. The annual parade will start at 2 p.m. from the corner of Division and Mill streets moving west towards downtown before going south to Lincoln Street and east towards 7th Street. Fireworks will kick off at dusk.
"This has always been the highlight of the year because of the people coming into town," said Chenoa Mayor David Shane. "I can remember back during the centennial year that it was just packed with people, so I'm looking forward to it being that way this year."
Shane, who became mayor a little over seven weeks ago, said thousands of people visit each year for the event and it is an opportunity for the city to show what it has to offer.
Zack Lopeman, president of the Fourth of July committee, said he would not be anywhere else on the Fourth.
"I've lived here since I was 4," said Lopeman, who said he has celebrated the holiday in Chenoa every year except two. "This is when everybody comes back home to Chenoa to get together."
Lopeman said the firework show is one of the best in the area with about $43,000 being spent to put them on.
The other event highlight is the raffle to win a brand new 2023 Evolution Pro electric golf cart or $7,500 in cash, Lopeman said. Raffle tickets cost $20 for 1 ticket and $50 for three.
Another member of the event planning committee, Jessica Campbell, said she got involved after moving to Chenoa in 2018 with her husband, who is from the city. She said she is proud of the fundraising and organizing efforts over the last five years.
"It's really a big community event," Campbell said. "We just want more people to come out and interact with the community."
What to make this week: Last-minute 4th of July dishes, s'mores cookies and more
This week's recipe roundup features main dishes, desserts and drinks that are great for a July 4 picnic or any summer table.
You know it’s summer and the 4th of July is nearing when you walk outside and are hit by the aroma of sizzling meat on the BBQ.
Even though you can serve tortellini salad all year round, it feels like the perfect dish for summer. It speaks of picnics and potlucks, it’s easy to make in a big batch, and people go nuts for it.
Tapas, those small tasty bites of savory foods, make great picnic fare. There are many combinations suited for transporting in coolers and enjoying chilled or at room temperature. The menu easily expands to accommodate the guest count and hunger levels.
Tartines are open-faced sandwiches with different toppings. In France these are enjoyed morning, noon and night, depending on what’s topping the toast.
You can serve this warm, at room temperature or slightly chilled. This is a dessert that will satisfy a generation of dessert lovers.
This American classic slathered with cream cheese frosting is often served during summer holidays like the Fourth of July. I wanted to create a version of this cake that is more refreshing and appropriate for those hot days. That’s why we’re turning that sticky, sweet cream cheese frosting into light, creamy ice cream!
This recipe for a moist, tempting blueberry “buckle” (aka coffeecake) transforms a Fourth of July picnic or Sunday brunch. Or, serve it after dinner with a scoop of ice cream and a generous drizzle of blueberry syrup. All summer long.
Inspired by one of my favorite summertime treats — the iconic s’more — these cookies pack a double dose of graham crackers, a generous amount of creamy milk chocolate, and melty marshmallows. They strike the perfect balance between soft and chewy, with a pull-apart marshmallow center that’s reminiscent of biting into a warm, gooey s’more.