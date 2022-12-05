Illinois Wesleyan University Ethics Bowl team to compete at nationals

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University's Ethics Bowl Team is headed to a national competition next year after placing second at the Upper Midwest Regional Ethics Bowl.

The team competed Nov. 12 at Harper College in Palatine, according to the university. It will advance to the national competition March 4-5, 2023, in Portland, Oregon. The team will receive a new set of cases describing contemporary ethical issues for the national competition.

IWU's Ethics Bowl team members include Jonas Maes '23; Hailey Menese '24; Sage Shindler '24; Liam Killian '25; MJ Soria '25; and Anjali Malali '26, with majors ranging from education, English, international studies, history, neuroscience, philosophy, political science, psychology and sociology.

Colleges from across Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Tennessee and Wisconsin competed at regionals. Debate topics included the morality of zoos, content moderation and free speech on social media, and vaccine access for minors without parental consent.

Illinois Wesleyan students can register for an ethics bowl class, but this is not required to join the team.

The top three teams at the Upper Midwest Regional were Macalester College, Illinois Wesleyan and the University of Chicago. Thirty-six teams from across the country advanced to national competition.