BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University will host its 20th annual charity drag show at 7 p.m. Saturday in Hansen Student Center.

The event is organized by the university's Pride Alliance and IWU Pride Alumni Community. The event will feature live entertainment with donations benefiting The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention network for LGBTQ+ youth.

Performers for the show will include Sharon Sharealike , Jessie Jonze, Star Lyht, student performer Memphis Mackey, and IWU alum Eggie Boots, as well as performances from the IWU Deja Vu Dance Team and Cypher Dance Team.

The deadline to RSVP is Wednesday, as seating is limited. The doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Those who are interested in attending can RSVP online.

