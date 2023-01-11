Illinois Wesleyan planning MLK Day events next week

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University will honor the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with a series of events starting Monday.

While there are no classes that day, the campus will remain open as faculty, staff and students have the opportunity to participate in several events and workshops for a day of education, celebration and reflection, according to a news release.

The public is invited to attend the 33rd annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Gospel Festival at 5 p.m. Monday in Westbrook Auditorium at Presser Hall. The festival was founded in 1991 by the late Corine Sims and her husband, the Rev. James Sims, with Illinois Wesleyan and the United Community Gospel Singers as co-founders. The festival was presented virtually in 2021 and 2022 and returns in person this year.

The public may also attend a talk by guest speaker Menah Pratt-Clarke at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Hansen Student Center. Pratt-Clarke is vice president of strategic affairs and diversity and full professor of education at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. She will give a speech titled "Filling Places and Spaces with Our Voices."

Pratt-Clarke is a founding member of the Pratt Music Foundation, which provides scholarships for lessons at Illinois Wesleyan's Music Preparatory Program. Her mother, Mildred Pratt, was one of the founders and champions of the Bloomington-Normal Black History Project.

