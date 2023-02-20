NORMAL — Illinois State University's fifth annual Birds Give Back campaign is set for Thursday.

The annual day of giving, part of the university's fundraising efforts, will take place during Redbird Philanthropy Week, which started Monday and continues until Friday.

Birds Give Back was launched in 2019. Nearly $1 million was raised from more than 2,900 donors last year, the university said.

The goal this year is to receive at least 3,000 gifts in 24 hours. To hit a new record, surpassing the one set in 2021, the university would need to receive 3,185 donations.

A website dedicated to the effort is at birdsgiveback.illinoisstate.edu.

