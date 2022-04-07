Illinois State University to celebrate Asian Heritage Week

NORMAL — Illinois State University will have a celebration honoring Asian art and artistry with a series of events starting April 22 through April 25.

The Asian Heritage Week events are presented in partnership and collaboration with the Normal Public Library, Illinois Art Station, Illinois State University Laboratory Schools and sponsorship and support from the university.

A staged reading of "Dear Mr. C" will kick off the week on Friday, April 22, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. in the Illinois State Center for Visual Arts, room 110.

A personal artmaking demonstration and workshop will take place Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Illinois Art Station, 101 E. Vernon Ave., Normal.

The Normal Public Library will host the Asian Heritage Celebration, organized by Illinois State University's AsiaConnect, on Sunday, April 24 from 1:15 to 4:30 p.m. The day will include opportunities to learn about Japanese origami, Asian costume dress-up, Indian henna art, Chinese martial arts and Taiwanese tea culture.

The week will conclude with an event to learn about authentic Thai cuisine on Monday, April 25, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Turner Hall, room 131.

Registration is required for the staged reading and the Thai cuisine event. The Thai cuisine event is limited to 25 attendees.

Visit asiaconnect.illinoisstate.edu/events for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

